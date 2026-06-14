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Dubai RTA opens new service road and access points at Nad Al Sheba Majlis to ease traffic

New service road, access points unveiled to boost mobility in Dubai

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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RTA completes new road project to ease traffic at Nad Al Sheba Majlis
RTA completes new road project to ease traffic at Nad Al Sheba Majlis

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of a new infrastructure project aimed at improving traffic flow and accessibility at Nad Al Sheba Majlis in Dubai.

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The project includes a newly developed service road, along with strategically designed entry and exit points, as part of wider efforts to enhance the emirate’s transport network and mobility experience.

According to the RTA, the upgrades are intended to reduce congestion, improve connectivity and enhance road safety in the area, ensuring smoother movement for motorists and visitors.

Officials said the development reflects the authority’s ongoing commitment to upgrading infrastructure and supporting efficient urban mobility across Dubai.

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