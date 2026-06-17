Authorities analyse accident data to strengthen road safety and prevent crashes
Dubai: Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have intensified efforts to reduce traffic accidents involving heavy vehicles, with officials stressing the importance of stronger coordination, data-driven analysis and preventive measures to enhance road safety across the emirate.
Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said close collaboration with strategic partners is essential to understanding the causes of accidents, analysing traffic indicators and developing effective solutions that support Dubai's vision of safer roads.
“Heavy vehicles play a vital role in supporting economic growth and development,” Brig. Al Awar said, noting that maintaining high safety standards remains a shared responsibility among transport operators, drivers and regulatory authorities.
He stressed the need for strict compliance with traffic regulations, regular vehicle inspections, continuous monitoring of driver readiness and greater awareness of risks associated with operating heavy vehicles.
The comments were made during a coordination meeting attended by Mohammed Al Authon, Director of the Traffic Safety Section at the Roads and Transport Authority, and Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Control Section at the authority, alongside senior officials from Dubai Police and the RTA, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration and enhance traffic safety outcomes across the emirate.
During the meeting, participants reviewed traffic accidents in which heavy vehicles were identified as a contributing factor. Officials examined key statistics and analysed the circumstances, causes and patterns behind such incidents to identify opportunities for improvement.
Brig. Al Awar said that studying accident trends and indicators is a crucial step towards developing targeted preventive measures and reducing future risks. He added that the exchange of expertise and information between relevant entities helps create practical solutions and supports proactive interventions aimed at preventing similar accidents.
Officials also discussed a series of proposals and recommendations to enhance monitoring and tracking mechanisms for heavy vehicles. The discussions focused on leveraging traffic studies and analytical data to identify accident hotspots and recurring patterns, enabling authorities to take more effective preventive action.
The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by Dubai Police and the RTA to strengthen the emirate's traffic safety framework and provide a safer road environment for motorists and road users alike.