Ras Al Khaimah sees 15 per cent drop in pedestrian accidents in first half of 2025

Smart monitoring systems and road safety campaigns help cut injuries and fatalities

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ras Al Khaimah Police have reported a significant reduction in pedestrian run-over accidents during the first half of 2025, recording a 15 per cent drop compared to the same period in 2024.

The decline reflects the effectiveness of traffic safety strategies aimed at protecting lives and property, police said. The improvement was largely achieved through the use of smart vehicle tracking and monitoring systems to detect high-risk traffic violations, contributing to a noticeable reduction in injuries and fatalities.

Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the results underline the force’s commitment to proactive traffic safety measures, enhanced smart monitoring, and sustained awareness campaigns, alongside firm enforcement on the roads.

“These efforts have played a key role in creating a safer traffic environment and improving overall quality of life in the emirate,” he said.

Brig Al Naqbi added that the Traffic Department continues to prioritise awareness among all road users, stressing the importance of adhering to traffic laws. Drivers and pedestrians are regularly reminded to follow road safety guidelines, cross only at designated areas, and use pedestrian crossings, tunnels and bridges to avoid serious accidents and ensure the safety of lives and property.

