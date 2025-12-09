Ras Al Khaimah sees 15 per cent drop in pedestrian accidents in first half of 2025

The decline reflects the effectiveness of traffic safety strategies aimed at protecting lives and property, police said. The improvement was largely achieved through the use of smart vehicle tracking and monitoring systems to detect high-risk traffic violations, contributing to a noticeable reduction in injuries and fatalities.

Brig Al Naqbi added that the Traffic Department continues to prioritise awareness among all road users, stressing the importance of adhering to traffic laws. Drivers and pedestrians are regularly reminded to follow road safety guidelines, cross only at designated areas, and use pedestrian crossings, tunnels and bridges to avoid serious accidents and ensure the safety of lives and property.

