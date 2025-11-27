GOLD/FOREX
Ajman Police deploy 116 patrols to secure 54th National Day events

Comprehensive traffic and security plan announced for Ajman’s holiday festivities

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Ajman Police

Ajman: Ajman Police have announced that all security and operational preparations are complete ahead of the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations, with comprehensive plans in place to ensure safety, smooth traffic flow, and an enjoyable holiday experience for residents and visitors.

Colonel Hisham Abdullah Abu Shehab, Director of the Operations Department, said teams across all police units are fully prepared to manage field and operational tasks throughout the holiday period. He confirmed that Ajman Police will provide full security coverage for the Ajman Police military parade, scheduled to take place on Ajman Corniche Road on Friday at 4pm, ensuring the procession runs smoothly and safely.

As part of the preparations, the Traffic and Patrols Department has rolled out a detailed traffic management plan. A total of 116 traffic and safety patrols will be deployed across the emirate during the National Day break to maintain smooth traffic movement. Officers will regulate traffic on key roads, implement temporary diversions where needed, and support the public in reaching major celebration venues without delays. Traffic violations committed during the holiday period will also be monitored and recorded.

Ajman Police urged motorists and the wider community to follow traffic rules and avoid unsafe behaviours during the festivities. Colonel Abu Shehab stressed that police patrols will be deployed in large numbers across the emirate to monitor compliance and ensure public safety throughout the celebrations.

Related Topics:
AjmanUAE National Day

