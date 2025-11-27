UAE National Day parades: Road closures announced in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman

Police urge drivers to plan ahead as parades take over key corniche roads
Ajman/Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have announced National Day parades on Friday, November 28, as part of the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations.
Ajman Police said the parade will take place along Corniche Road at 4pm and will include military units. Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes, as Corniche Road will be temporarily closed for the event. Police have also shared a detailed map showing the parade route and suggested detours.
In Ras Al Khaimah, the parade will be held on Al Qawasim Corniche from 8.30am to 10am. Police said the main road leading to the corniche will be closed during the event and advised drivers to use other routes. Military units will also take part in the parade.
Authorities in both emirates have urged the public to plan ahead and follow traffic instructions to help ensure smooth and safe celebrations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox