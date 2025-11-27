UAE National Day parades: Road closures announced in Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman

Ajman Police said the parade will take place along Corniche Road at 4pm and will include military units. Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes, as Corniche Road will be temporarily closed for the event. Police have also shared a detailed map showing the parade route and suggested detours.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the parade will be held on Al Qawasim Corniche from 8.30am to 10am. Police said the main road leading to the corniche will be closed during the event and advised drivers to use other routes. Military units will also take part in the parade.

