UAE condemns terrorist attack on US-Syria patrol in Palmyra

UAE calls for peace after attack on US-Syria patrol

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over this heinous attack
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a joint US and Syrian patrol near the city of Palmyra in central Syria, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of US soldiers, as well as injuries among members of the Syrian security forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims over this heinous attack, and to the United States and its people, as well as to the Syrian Arab Republic and its people, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
