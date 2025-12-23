GOLD/FOREX
UAE condemns deadly attack on police patrol in northwest Pakistan

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned an armed attack targeting a police patrol in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which resulted in the deaths of five security personnel.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability, describing the attack as a criminal act that runs counter to fundamental human values.

The ministry also expressed the UAE’s condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan.

Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
