11 security personnel, 12 militants killed after attack on checkpost in Pakistan’s Bajaur

Militants ram explosive-laden vehicle into perimeter wall, triggering a powerful blast
Dubai: A militant assault on a joint security checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district in Pakistan left 11 security personnel dead, while security forces killed at least 12 militants, according to the military’s media wing.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said militants attempted to storm the checkpost but were met with a swift response from security forces and law enforcement agencies, Dawn and Geo News reported.
“The assailants sought to breach the checkpost security; however, their designs were decisively foiled by the vigilant response of the personnel on duty,” the statement said.
During the attack, militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, triggering a powerful blast that caused severe damage to the checkpost infrastructure. The explosion led to the collapse of parts of the structure, resulting in the deaths of 11 security personnel.
The blast also impacted nearby civilian areas. ISPR said a residential building close to the site suffered heavy damage, killing a young girl and injuring seven others, including women and children.
Security forces retaliated immediately, engaging the attackers as they attempted to flee. Officials said 12 militants were killed during the exchange.
Security operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, the military added, reiterating that counterterrorism efforts would continue “at full pace.”
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in the “strongest terms,” expressing condolences to the families of the fallen personnel and the civilian victim.
“The entire nation stands with Pakistan’s armed forces in this fight against terrorism,” the prime minister was quoted as saying, praising security forces for their response.
President Asif Ali Zardari also denounced the assault, stating that such sacrifices strengthen the state’s resolve to eliminate militancy.
The attack underscores persistent security challenges in Bajaur and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant violence has intensified over the past year.
According to the Annual Security Report 2025 by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the province recorded a sharp rise in violence, with fatalities increasing significantly year-on-year.
Officials maintain that counterterror operations will continue as authorities seek to stabilise the region.