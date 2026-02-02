Pakistan intensifies security sweep; 22 more militants killed

Upper house condemns wave of attacks and calls for transparent investigation
Dubai: Security forces continued sweeping counterterror operations across Balochistan on Monday, killing 22 more militants and taking the total number of terrorists neutralised over the past three days to 177, security sources said, as Parliament’s upper house unanimously condemned the recent wave of attacks and called for a transparent investigation.
The intensified crackdown follows coordinated assaults across multiple towns in the province over the weekend that left dozens of civilians and security personnel dead, triggering one of the most serious security crises in recent months, Dawn reported.
Sources said security forces, intelligence agencies and police were jointly carrying out large-scale sanitisation operations to dismantle militant hideouts, facilitators and support networks spread across the province.
They added that reports of further militant casualties continued to emerge as forces tightened the noose in targeted areas.
The updated death toll came a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said more than 150 militants had already been neutralised in Balochistan during the ongoing operations.
The crackdown was launched after militants linked to the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army carried out coordinated attacks across at least 12 towns, including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that at least 31 civilians and 17 security personnel were killed in the attacks.
Addressing speculation about the scale of the violence, Bugti rejected claims that thousands of militants were involved, saying the number of attackers was closer to 200 to 250, most of whom had either been killed or chased out during operations.
He stressed that militancy in the province could not be resolved through political negotiations alone and required a firm security response, Geo News Quoted him as saying.
Bugti said authorities estimate the total strength of militant networks — including fighters, facilitators and sympathisers — to be between 4,000 and 5,000.
He also rejected arguments that violence in Balochistan stemmed solely from deprivation, saying militants deliberately blend into civilian populations, making counterterror operations highly sensitive.
“We could have eliminated them using heavy firepower, including mortars,” he said. “But we exercised restraint to avoid civilian casualties. The state does not want to become brutal like the terrorists.”
Meanwhile, the upper house of Parliament, the Senate of Pakistan, unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the attacks and urging the government to ensure a swift, transparent and conclusive investigation.
The resolution called for bringing the perpetrators, facilitators and sponsors of terrorism to justice in accordance with the law, while urging federal and provincial authorities to strengthen intelligence coordination, border security and counterterrorism mechanisms, particularly in Balochistan.
It offered condolences to the families of those killed and praised the courage and sacrifices of security forces and law enforcement agencies.
“The unity of the state and the will of the people will prevail over all forces of violence, extremism and terrorism,” the resolution said.
It also reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to peace, development and political inclusion in Balochistan, noting that lasting security is inseparable from socio-economic progress, good governance and respect for constitutional rights.
Earlier, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations, said 92 militants were killed on Saturday alone as security forces repulsed coordinated attacks across several towns.
The statement added that 15 security personnel were martyred while confronting the attackers, while 18 civilians also lost their lives.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, speaking alongside Bugti, vowed that authorities would pursue every individual involved in the violence and dismantle militant networks completely.
Security sources said operations would continue in the coming days until all remaining terrorist cells were cleared.
Officials said the recent attacks were aimed at spreading fear and destabilising the province, but stressed that the intensified crackdown would not ease until peace and stability were restored across Balochistan.
