Pakistan intensifies security sweep; 22 more militants killed

Dubai: Security forces continued sweeping counterterror operations across Balochistan on Monday, killing 22 more militants and taking the total number of terrorists neutralised over the past three days to 177, security sources said, as Parliament’s upper house unanimously condemned the recent wave of attacks and called for a transparent investigation.

The intensified crackdown follows coordinated assaults across multiple towns in the province over the weekend that left dozens of civilians and security personnel dead, triggering one of the most serious security crises in recent months, Dawn reported.

Addressing speculation about the scale of the violence, Bugti rejected claims that thousands of militants were involved, saying the number of attackers was closer to 200 to 250, most of whom had either been killed or chased out during operations.

He stressed that militancy in the province could not be resolved through political negotiations alone and required a firm security response, Geo News Quoted him as saying.

“We could have eliminated them using heavy firepower, including mortars,” he said. “But we exercised restraint to avoid civilian casualties. The state does not want to become brutal like the terrorists.”

The resolution called for bringing the perpetrators, facilitators and sponsors of terrorism to justice in accordance with the law, while urging federal and provincial authorities to strengthen intelligence coordination, border security and counterterrorism mechanisms, particularly in Balochistan.

“The unity of the state and the will of the people will prevail over all forces of violence, extremism and terrorism,” the resolution said.

Officials said the recent attacks were aimed at spreading fear and destabilising the province, but stressed that the intensified crackdown would not ease until peace and stability were restored across Balochistan.

