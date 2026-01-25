5 killed in Pakistan amid snowfall and coldwave

Harsh weather disrupts life across Gilgit-Baltistan, with road closures, power shortages
Dubai: Four people were killed in Gilgit-Baltistan after a tower collapsed onto a house following heavy snowfall in Diamer, while a child died in Balochistan when a roof caved in amid intense rain and cold weather, Dawn reported, as severe winter conditions continued to batter large parts of Pakistan.
Police said a “clock” or observation tower near a residential home in Tangir Valley in Diamer collapsed on a house, killing four members of a family and injuring two others. Diamer Deputy Commissioner Ataur Rehman Kakar said heavy snowfall in the area on Thursday likely triggered the incident. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise as rescue and relief operations were still underway.
The harsh weather has disrupted life across Gilgit-Baltistan, with road closures, electricity shortages and freezing temperatures compounding residents’ difficulties. While major routes including the Karakoram Highway, Baltistan Road and Ghizer–Shandur Road were reopened to traffic on Saturday, many link roads in Astore, Skardu, Ghanche, Ghizer and Shigar remained blocked.
The Gilgit-Baltistan government issued a travel advisory for tourists, saying heavy snowfall had been recorded in Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Astore, Skardu, Shigar, Ghanche, Kharmang and Diamer, and urging caution.
In Balochistan’s Zhob district, a child was killed and two others injured when a roof collapsed due to heavy rain, Dawn said. More than six people were also hospitalised after slipping and road accidents caused by icy conditions.
Quetta and other parts of northern and central Balochistan remained gripped by an intense cold wave for a third straight day, with Siberian winds pushing temperatures sharply lower. Although the skies were clear on Saturday, the weather remained bitterly cold, worsened by low gas pressure and power shortages.
Markets and roads in Quetta appeared largely deserted as residents stayed indoors to escape the cold. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dealers reportedly raised cylinder prices due to higher demand.
To ease hardships, the Quetta Electric Supply Company announced a one-week suspension of load-shedding in the provincial capital, though power supply remained disrupted in other cities.
Water pipelines froze in Quetta, Kalat, Chaman and Ziarat, leading to shortages of drinking water. In several districts — including Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Pishin and Toba Achakzai — daily life came to a standstill as temperatures dropped to as low as minus 12 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain and snowfall across the country from Sunday through Tuesday.
The Met Office said Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree and Galiyat were likely to receive rainfall, while mountainous areas could see further snowfall, including heavy spells in some regions.
Rain, wind and thunderstorms with snowfall were also expected in several districts of Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir over the next two days.
Severe weather has already disrupted mobility in upper regions, prompting authorities and the Pakistan Army to launch relief efforts. The army and Frontier Corps have been carrying out rescue operations in Tirah, where vehicles trapped in heavy snow were shifted to safer locations.
Affected families are being provided with food supplies, blankets, daily-use essentials and emergency medical assistance. Local residents have praised the swift response of security forces amid the worsening winter crisis.
