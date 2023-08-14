Dubai: Passengers from Dubai can reach the scenic valleys, the cold desert and the highest mountain ranges include K-2 within three hours of flight as the PIA’s inaugural flight touched down at Skardu International Airport on Monday morning.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has launched its weekly flight from Dubai to Skardu, opening the doors not only for Pakistani expats but also for more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE to explore the untapped scenic beauty of Skardu and Gilgit Baltistan — located around 570 km north of Islamabad.

It normally takes more than 20 hours to travel by road through the mountains on the historic Karakorum highway to reach Skardu from Islamabad.

The weekly flight from Dubai to Skardu launched by PIA opens door not only for Pakistani expats but also for more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE to explore the untapped scenic beauty of Skardu and Gilgit Baltistan—located around 570 km north of Islamabad. Image Credit: PIA | Twitter

Water cannon salute

The first international flight to Skardu airport was given traditional water cannon salute. It was the only flight which landed on Monday and was the only aircraft parked at the small Skadru airport nestled in valley surrounded by mountains.

The flight created quite a buzz in the small city as hundreds of people gathered at the airport to welcome the passengers on the first flight. The top officials in the areas also came to the airport to greet the passengers at a welcome reception.

Skardu cold desert

Faisal Niaz Trimzi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE (3rd from left); PIA Regional Manager Aasim Imtiaz (2nd from left) and Seyed Qamar Mabool during a ceremony at the Dubai International Airport to mark the inaugural PIA flight from Dubai, UAE to Skardu, Pakistan.

Skardu is also famous for his ‘Sarfaranga Cold Desert’ also known as Skardu Cold Desert. Located at an altitude of more than 2,000 metres above sea level, it’s one of the highest deserts in the world.

The average temperature during summer is below 20 C while it is covered with heavy snow during winter. Desert safari in the sand dunes of the cold desert with a backdrop of snowy mountains and rocky terrain is an experience unforgettable

Historic flight

PIA’s historic inaugural flight was flagged off by Pakistan Ambassador of Pakistan Faisal Niaz Trimzi on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day on August 14. The regular weekly flights will be operated on every Saturday from Dubai to Skardu and on Tuesdays from Skardu to Dubai.

Speaking at the reception at Dubai International Airport on Sunday night, Pakistan Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Trimzi called upon UAE residents to visit the most scenic valleys and mountains in Skardu, and at a very affordable price.

Thrilled

“I am absolutely thrilled to witness this remarkable occasion as the first international flight to Skardu takes off from Dubai.

“Skardu holds a special place in the hearts of travellers and adventurers from around the world. Its unique blend of natural beauty, breath-taking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and adventurous opportunities make it an unparalleled tourist destination in Pakistan.

“I encourage you to visit and show the beauty of Pakistan through your pictorial and visual stories with your loved ones and friends.”

Connecting the world

Speaking to Gulf News at a ceremony upon arrival at Skardu Airport, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Mohammed Amir Hyat said the airline in coordination with authorities concerned has been preparing for this historic flight for the last one and half years.

He noted that the first international route would not only connect Sakdru to the rest of the world via Dubai but would also bring prosperity in the region as businesses especially tourism would flourish.

“SKardu and Gilgift Baltistan are hidden gems untapped by the world. Tourists should explore this unique area and enjoy the warm hospitality of local people,” he added.

Soft image of Pakistan

Aasim Imtiaz, PIA Regional Manager in Dubai said that Dubai to Skardu route is in continuation of the airline’s commitment to serve the community as part of its social responsibility and to promote the soft image of Pakistan through tourism.

“This is a thrilling development and would result in further prosperity and development of tourism sector as well as international collaborations in the region

Skardu Airport Flights schedule varies depending upon season weather. Flights operated only during day time and in clear weather.

Most scenic flight

Flight to Skardu is one of the most scenic and exciting flight routes in the world, by flying directly over the mountains of Karakoram Hindukash and Himalaya in Gilgit Baltistan of Pakistan.

As the plane approaches landing, passengers experience stunning view of mighty Indus River and snow-capped mountains surrounding the Skardu airport.

Tallest mountain peaks

On a clear day of flying, passengers are treated to a ‘one of a kind’ experience – a thrilling view of the Himalaya, Karakoram and Hindu Kush ranges which include eight out of 14 peaks in the world with height of more than 8,000 metres.

Famous Nanga Parbat (8,125m), Rakaposhi (7,788m), Diran Peak, Spantik, Haramosh Peak, and above all, the spectacular K-2 (the second highest peak in the world) towering above all others at 8,611 meters are accessible from Skardu.

Why Skardu

Skardu is a mountain town in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. It is the capital of the Baltistan region in the Karakoram mountain range, at an altitude of approximately 2,438 meters (7,999 feet) above sea level.

Skardu is known for its scenic beauty and is a popular tourist destination, particularly for mountaineers and trekkers to explore the Karakoram mountains, glaciers, and lakes.

It is located at the confluence of the Indus and Shigar Rivers and is surrounded by several famous mountain peaks. It is nestled amid the Karakoram mountain range. This rugged terrain is home to some of the tallest peaks in the world including K2, the world’s second-highest mountain and Pakistan’s highest mountain