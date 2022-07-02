1 of 12
Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence take a tour of Pakistan Mango Festival 2022.
Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News
South Korean Consul General Moon Byung-Jun with Pakistan Consul General Hassan Afzal .
Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News
Pakistan Mango Festival is a unique way of celebrating connectivity and inclusivity that reflects the mission of PAD.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Guest also enjoyed various mango dishes at the festival. The two-day, which concludes on July 2, is organised by the Pakistan Consulate, Pakistan Business Council and PAD.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors to the Pakistan Mango Festival also got the opportunity to enjoy display of various cultures and traditions from Pakistan.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Some of the mango varieties on display include: Chaunsa, Langra, Baigan Phali, Fajri, Sunehra, Anwar, Ratol, Botel, Kaiser, Badami, Dussehri, Sindhri, Neelum, Lal Badshah and Saroli
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Not only the aroma of fresh Pakistani mangoes wafted in the air at the mango festival, but the culture and tradition of Pakistan were also highlighted.
Image Credit: Virendraw Saklani/Gulf News
Everything was also in mango colours or has the fruit as a theme — from the yellow carpet that welcomed the guests to a robot roving around delivering mangoes to visitors, the mango-inspired Harley Davidson motorcycle, as well as the various dishes, salads and desserts featuring mango ingredients.
Image Credit: Virenda Saklani/Gulf News
Guest going through wide varieties of mangoes at the Pakistan Mango Festival. At least 15 varieties of mangoes from the five provinces of Pakistan are on display.
Image Credit: Virenda Saklani/Gulf News
Pakistan Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan while speaking at the event said the main idea is to introduce different varieties of mangoes to the world and bring various communities together.
Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News
Sibte-e-Arif, Arshad Anjum and Ashfaq Ahmed pick their favourite mangos during the Pakistan Mango Festival ceremony in Dubai. mangoes
Image Credit:
Dawood Sharif, Abu Bakar and Mushtaq Ahmed, volunteers, who played key role in organising the Pakistan Mango Festival at the Pakistan Association in Dubai.
Image Credit: