Pakistani stars are out in full force this week to enjoy various life experiences. While Ayesha Khan took time out to hang out with Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gökçe, best known as Salt Bae, Mehwish is back on our small screens with a bang. Here’s a lowdown on what’s happening in the world of television:
Image Credit: Insta/mehwishhayatofficial
Khan posted photos of herself with Salt Bae – and it’s plain to see they had a ball. “With Salt bhayi [brother] lol,” wrote Khan as she posed in casuals. As soon as that image went up, her account was flooded with endearing compliments.
Image Credit: Insta/ ayezakhan.ak
Guess who’s back on the small-screens? Yes, it’s Mehwish Hayat! She is returning to television screens after many years with a telefilm alongside celebrated designer HSY. Both will be working together as co-actors for the first time. There’s another twist in the tale: Hayat’s elder sister, Afsheen Hayat, is making her acting debut with this telefilm. Both the sisters will be seen performing together on-screen for the very first time. It’s not just this telefilm that’s on the movie docket. The ‘Dillagia’ actor is also getting ready for her Hollywood debut with ‘Ms Marvel’. Her exact involvement is under wraps but fans of the series are excited about the showcase.
Image Credit: Insta/ mehwishhayatofficial
Mahira Khan is a wonderful subject to interview. In a recent telling interview, the ‘Raees’ actor spoke about how she balances her personal life and her thriving career. “My parents have helped me a lot throughout my journey. A couple of years ago I never felt difficult because my parents were young and capable enough to take care of him, even I was also young to manage but now I feel that I have to look after each and everything … Now I have to take a break from my work whenever his test sessions or exams appear because I can not compromise on his studies because I feel no one can teach a child better than his mother. Even though my mother is a teacher and he look after Azlan’s academic report but I do it all on my own. By the way I love teaching,” said Khan.
Image Credit: Insta/mahirahkhan
Who knew one photo could lure so many trolls? When Junaid Khan and Hira Mani posted a promotional picture from one of their projects, the haters came rushing to attack them. So far, the on-screen couple has kept mum.
Image Credit: Insta/ calljunaidkhan
The hit Pakistani drama ‘Parizaad’ is getting a second season, if writer Hashim Nadeem’s social media post is anything to go by. Nadeem’s drama – which broke records – was based off his book of the same name.
Image Credit: Insta/ahmedaliakbarofficial
Superstar Saba Qamar plans to retire from the spotlight once she ties the knot – at the end of this year! The ‘Ghabrana Nai Hai’ told media during an interview: “Let’s hope for the best. I’m happy to have a person in my life. He lives in abroad but he’s a Muslim Allhamdulillah. I was scared of relationships but now I’m not because of him. [The] wedding is not finalised yet but we’ll soon get married. It’s my dream to perform Hajj with my partner," she added.
Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman
Singer-actor Farhan Saeed is leading his fans on a merry chase by alluding to a work project with his estranged wife. He said, in a recent interview, "We are definitely doing a project together but I am not sure if we will work together or not." Does this mean the pair have worked things out? Saeed isn’t spilling the beans, making everyone – including us – curious.
Image Credit: Insta/farhan_saeed