Golden Globes 2026: Where to watch, nominations and everything you need to know

Dubai: The Golden Globe Awards return on Monday morning, marking one of the most important moments in the global film and television awards season, just weeks before Oscar nominations are announced.
In the United States, the Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
For viewers in the UAE, the ceremony begins at 5:00am (UAE Time) on Monday morning and typically runs for three to four hours, ending around 8:00 to 9:00am UAE time.
There is no official live broadcast (CBS or Paramount+) confirmed yet specifically for the UAE, but past years’ practice suggests:
The Shahid platform (from MBC Group) has previously streamed the Golden Globes live in the UAE and Gulf region including red-carpet coverage, though official confirmation for 2026 is still pending.
Some regional pay-TV services may carry a live CBS feed, check your local listings for CBS International or entertainment channels in the UAE
For audiences in the UK and several other regions, the ceremony is not available to watch live, but rolling coverage, highlights and winner updates will be available throughout the night via BBC News and major entertainment outlets.
Fans can also keep an eye out on YouTube and other social media platforms for live streams and updates.
The awards take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Leading the nominations this year is One Battle After Another, a political drama about a former revolutionary whose daughter is kidnapped. The film has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed releases of the year and is considered a major awards season frontrunner.
Other top contenders include Sentimental Value, a Norwegian drama about two sisters reconnecting with their estranged filmmaker father. There's also Sinners, a vampire horror drama set in 1930s Mississippi, and Hamnet, adapted from Maggie O'Farrell's novel exploring the family tragedy believed to have influenced William Shakespeare's work.
Also in the running are Frankenstein, a new emotional reimagining of Mary Shelley's classic, blockbuster musical Wicked: For Good, Cannes Palme d'Or winner It Was Just An Accident, and sports drama Marty Supreme.
The Golden Globes split film awards between drama and musical or comedy categories, resulting in more winners and often more surprises than other ceremonies. This unique structure means more films get recognition and the evening tends to produce unexpected moments.
With Oscar momentum at stake and a famously relaxed atmosphere compared to other awards shows, the Golden Globes serve as an important indicator of which films and performances might dominate the rest of awards season.
The ceremony has historically been known for its less formal tone, with celebrities seated at tables rather than in theatre-style rows, and a more conversational atmosphere throughout the evening. This setup often leads to more candid moments and genuine reactions from winners.
The ceremony will honour achievements in both film and television from the past year. Categories span acting, directing, writing, and technical achievements, with separate recognition for dramas and musicals or comedies in the film categories.
This year's nominations reflect a diverse range of storytelling, from intimate family dramas to large-scale blockbusters, horror reimaginings to historical adaptations. The variety suggests an evening where different types of filmmaking will be celebrated.
For those watching from the UAE, the early morning timing means setting an alarm or catching up on highlights later in the day. Gulf News will provide comprehensive coverage, including red carpet arrivals, acceptance speeches, and analysis of what the wins might mean for the upcoming Oscar race.
With Oscar nominations typically announced in mid to late January, the Golden Globes represent one of the final major moments before the Academy reveals its choices. Films that perform well tonight may see increased attention from Oscar voters, whilst surprises could shift the conversation entirely.
The ceremony's placement in the awards calendar makes it particularly significant this year, coming at a time when many voters are still finalising their preferences and some films are still expanding their theatrical releases.
Whether you're waking up early to watch live or catching up on the results later, the 2026 Golden Globes promise to be an important night for film and television, setting the tone for the rest of the season and highlighting the year's most accomplished work in entertainment.
