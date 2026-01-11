GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globes 2026: Where to watch, nominations and everything you need to know

From One Battle After Another to Wicked, here’s what to watch and when

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Replicas of Golden Globe statues.
Replicas of Golden Globe statues.
AP

Dubai: The Golden Globe Awards return on Monday morning, marking one of the most important moments in the global film and television awards season, just weeks before Oscar nominations are announced.

Where to watch the Golden Globes

In the United States, the Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

For viewers in the UAE, the ceremony begins at 5:00am (UAE Time) on Monday morning and typically runs for three to four hours, ending around 8:00 to 9:00am UAE time.

There is no official live broadcast (CBS or Paramount+) confirmed yet specifically for the UAE, but past years’ practice suggests:

  • The Shahid platform (from MBC Group) has previously streamed the Golden Globes live in the UAE and Gulf region including red-carpet coverage, though official confirmation for 2026 is still pending. 

  • Some regional pay-TV services may carry a live CBS feed, check your local listings for CBS International or entertainment channels in the UAE

For audiences in the UK and several other regions, the ceremony is not available to watch live, but rolling coverage, highlights and winner updates will be available throughout the night via BBC News and major entertainment outlets.

Fans can also keep an eye out on YouTube and other social media platforms for live streams and updates.

The awards take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Main film nominations to watch

Leading the nominations this year is One Battle After Another, a political drama about a former revolutionary whose daughter is kidnapped. The film has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed releases of the year and is considered a major awards season frontrunner.

Other top contenders include Sentimental Value, a Norwegian drama about two sisters reconnecting with their estranged filmmaker father. There's also Sinners, a vampire horror drama set in 1930s Mississippi, and Hamnet, adapted from Maggie O'Farrell's novel exploring the family tragedy believed to have influenced William Shakespeare's work.

Also in the running are Frankenstein, a new emotional reimagining of Mary Shelley's classic, blockbuster musical Wicked: For Good, Cannes Palme d'Or winner It Was Just An Accident, and sports drama Marty Supreme.

Why the Golden Globes matter

The Golden Globes split film awards between drama and musical or comedy categories, resulting in more winners and often more surprises than other ceremonies. This unique structure means more films get recognition and the evening tends to produce unexpected moments.

With Oscar momentum at stake and a famously relaxed atmosphere compared to other awards shows, the Golden Globes serve as an important indicator of which films and performances might dominate the rest of awards season.

The ceremony has historically been known for its less formal tone, with celebrities seated at tables rather than in theatre-style rows, and a more conversational atmosphere throughout the evening. This setup often leads to more candid moments and genuine reactions from winners.

What to expect

The ceremony will honour achievements in both film and television from the past year. Categories span acting, directing, writing, and technical achievements, with separate recognition for dramas and musicals or comedies in the film categories.

This year's nominations reflect a diverse range of storytelling, from intimate family dramas to large-scale blockbusters, horror reimaginings to historical adaptations. The variety suggests an evening where different types of filmmaking will be celebrated.

For those watching from the UAE, the early morning timing means setting an alarm or catching up on highlights later in the day. Gulf News will provide comprehensive coverage, including red carpet arrivals, acceptance speeches, and analysis of what the wins might mean for the upcoming Oscar race.

The road to the Oscars

With Oscar nominations typically announced in mid to late January, the Golden Globes represent one of the final major moments before the Academy reveals its choices. Films that perform well tonight may see increased attention from Oscar voters, whilst surprises could shift the conversation entirely.

The ceremony's placement in the awards calendar makes it particularly significant this year, coming at a time when many voters are still finalising their preferences and some films are still expanding their theatrical releases.

Whether you're waking up early to watch live or catching up on the results later, the 2026 Golden Globes promise to be an important night for film and television, setting the tone for the rest of the season and highlighting the year's most accomplished work in entertainment.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Golden Globes 2026: A look back to past winners

3m read
A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.

Golden Globes 2026: Top 11 things to look forward to

3m read
Cristiano Ronaldo declares 1000-goal mission after historic third consecutive Globe Soccer Middle East Award

Ronaldo: “I will reach that number, insha Allah”

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo presents Djokovic Globe Sports Award

Cristiano Ronaldo presents Djokovic Globe Sports Award

2m read