GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globes 2026: A look back to past winners, most awarded individuals

'Hollywood Party of the Year': Timeline on film and TV awards, what to watch out for

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.
Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.
insta/merylstreep

Often called Hollywood's “party of the year”, Golden Globe Awards (Golden Globes, for short) recognise excellence in film and TV.

The event blends glamour, speeches, and occasional drama across 25+ categories split by drama, musical/comedy, and TV.

It is presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Golden Globes precede the Oscars as a predictor of Academy winners. 

A bit of history

Launched in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association at 20th Century Fox studios, initial awards were scrolls for 1943 films like The Song of Bernadette

Statuettes debuted in 1945 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with venues shifting through the 1950s (Cocoanut Grove, Ciro's). 

The Cecil B. DeMille lifetime award began in 1952; TV categories added in 1956; NBC broadcast started 1958. Scandals hit in the 1960s (FCC ban), 2010s (diversity issues, no Black members), leading to 2021 reforms, sale to Eldridge Industries in 2023, and voter expansion to 325 global journalists by 2024.

When to watch 2026 event

The 83rd Golden Globes air January 11, 2026, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on CBS from Beverly Hills' Peacock Theater, hosted by Ricky Gervais for his fifth time. 

Focus on 2025 films (Wicked, Conclave) and TV (The Bear S4, Hacks).

There also new categories, like Cinematic/Box Office Achievement debut. 

Watch for surprise upsets, celebrity reunions, political speeches amid election vibes, and fashion red carpet with Trump-era nods.

What to watch for

  • Predictor power: Early Oscar signals — Anora or Emilia Pérez for drama; Wicked for musicals.​

  • TV shifts: Streaming dominance (Shogun, Baby Reindeer) vs. network.

  • Drama potential: Gervais' roasts, post-scandal HFPA scrutiny, or boycotts.

  • New vibes: Inclusive voters may boost global/international films. 

Standouts

Top Golden Globe winners over the last 10 years (2016-2025 ceremonies) feature films and shows dominating multiple categories, with streaming giants like Netflix and HBO gaining traction post-2020. 

Standouts include La La Land (2017, 7 wins), Bohemian Rhapsody (2019, 4 wins), and TV series like Succession (multiple years, 7 total). 

Performers such as Meryl Streep, Ricky Gervais (hosting wins aside), and Zendaya also racked up accolades.

Film dominators

  • La La Land (2017): Swept 7 awards including Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Director (Damien Chazelle), and dual acting for Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling. ​

  • 1917 (2020): 3 wins (Drama Picture, Director Sam Mendes, Score) amid pandemic show.

  • Licorice Pizza (2022): 2 wins, signaling indie strength.

  • Oppenheimer (2024): 5 wins (Drama Picture, Director Nolan, Actors, Score).

  • Poor Things (2024): 4 wins in musical/comedy categories.

TV powerhouses

  • The Crown (2017, 2018, 2021): 7 total wins across drama series, Claire Foy/Olivia Colman acting.

  • Succession (2020-2024): 7 wins (Drama Series twice, acting for Snook/Jesse Armstrong).

  • Hacks (2022, 2024): 4 wins for comedy series/Jean Smart.

  • The Bear (2023-2025): 6 wins including comedy series/Limited series shifts.

  • Shogun (2025): 4 wins dominating drama.

Golden Globes: Most awarded Individuals

Performer/DirectorWins (Years)Notable Works
Meryl Streep8 (last 2017)The Post, Sophie's Choice
Viola Davis4 (2016-2022)Fences, How to Get Away
Steven Spielberg4 (2016-2024)West Side Story, Lincoln
Jean Smart4 (2022-2025)Hacks
Damien Chazelle3 (2017, 2022)La La Land, Babylon

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A new, larger voting body of 300+ members now decides the awards, and the ceremony has moved from NBC to CBS under a shorter, leaner deal.

Golden Globes 2026: Top 11 things to look forward to

3m read
Cristiano Ronaldo declares 1000-goal mission after historic third consecutive Globe Soccer Middle East Award

Ronaldo: “I will reach that number, insha Allah”

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo presents Djokovic Globe Sports Award

Cristiano Ronaldo presents Djokovic Globe Sports Award

2m read
Diogo Jota honoured posthumously at Globe Soccer Awards

Jota honoured: Parents accept special award in Dubai

2m read