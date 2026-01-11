Golden Globes 2026: A look back to past winners, most awarded individuals

'Hollywood Party of the Year': Timeline on film and TV awards, what to watch out for
Often called Hollywood's “party of the year”, Golden Globe Awards (Golden Globes, for short) recognise excellence in film and TV.
The event blends glamour, speeches, and occasional drama across 25+ categories split by drama, musical/comedy, and TV.
It is presented annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). The Golden Globes precede the Oscars as a predictor of Academy winners.
Launched in 1944 by the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association at 20th Century Fox studios, initial awards were scrolls for 1943 films like The Song of Bernadette.
Statuettes debuted in 1945 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, with venues shifting through the 1950s (Cocoanut Grove, Ciro's).
The Cecil B. DeMille lifetime award began in 1952; TV categories added in 1956; NBC broadcast started 1958. Scandals hit in the 1960s (FCC ban), 2010s (diversity issues, no Black members), leading to 2021 reforms, sale to Eldridge Industries in 2023, and voter expansion to 325 global journalists by 2024.
The 83rd Golden Globes air January 11, 2026, at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on CBS from Beverly Hills' Peacock Theater, hosted by Ricky Gervais for his fifth time.
Focus on 2025 films (Wicked, Conclave) and TV (The Bear S4, Hacks).
There also new categories, like Cinematic/Box Office Achievement debut.
Watch for surprise upsets, celebrity reunions, political speeches amid election vibes, and fashion red carpet with Trump-era nods.
Predictor power: Early Oscar signals — Anora or Emilia Pérez for drama; Wicked for musicals.
TV shifts: Streaming dominance (Shogun, Baby Reindeer) vs. network.
Drama potential: Gervais' roasts, post-scandal HFPA scrutiny, or boycotts.
New vibes: Inclusive voters may boost global/international films.
Top Golden Globe winners over the last 10 years (2016-2025 ceremonies) feature films and shows dominating multiple categories, with streaming giants like Netflix and HBO gaining traction post-2020.
Standouts include La La Land (2017, 7 wins), Bohemian Rhapsody (2019, 4 wins), and TV series like Succession (multiple years, 7 total).
Performers such as Meryl Streep, Ricky Gervais (hosting wins aside), and Zendaya also racked up accolades.
La La Land (2017): Swept 7 awards including Best Motion Picture Musical/Comedy, Director (Damien Chazelle), and dual acting for Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling.
1917 (2020): 3 wins (Drama Picture, Director Sam Mendes, Score) amid pandemic show.
Licorice Pizza (2022): 2 wins, signaling indie strength.
Oppenheimer (2024): 5 wins (Drama Picture, Director Nolan, Actors, Score).
Poor Things (2024): 4 wins in musical/comedy categories.
The Crown (2017, 2018, 2021): 7 total wins across drama series, Claire Foy/Olivia Colman acting.
Succession (2020-2024): 7 wins (Drama Series twice, acting for Snook/Jesse Armstrong).
Hacks (2022, 2024): 4 wins for comedy series/Jean Smart.
The Bear (2023-2025): 6 wins including comedy series/Limited series shifts.
Shogun (2025): 4 wins dominating drama.
|Performer/Director
|Wins (Years)
|Notable Works
|Meryl Streep
|8 (last 2017)
|The Post, Sophie's Choice
|Viola Davis
|4 (2016-2022)
|Fences, How to Get Away
|Steven Spielberg
|4 (2016-2024)
|West Side Story, Lincoln
|Jean Smart
|4 (2022-2025)
|Hacks
|Damien Chazelle
|3 (2017, 2022)
|La La Land, Babylon
