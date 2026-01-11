That such a distinctly Iranian film is now competing in Hollywood’s biggest awards race reflects the increasingly global outlook of the Golden Globes. Alongside the ceremony’s new partnership with the Red Sea International Film Festival and the growing recognition of Arab and Indian talent, Panahi’s nominations highlight how Middle Eastern cinema is taking its place at the centre of the international spotlight.

The film follows a man who believes he has unexpectedly come face to face with someone from his past — recognised only through a voice and a distinctive physical detail. What unfolds is a tense, darkly comic drama in which a small group of people grapple with memory, doubt and the idea of personal justice.

Panahi has long been admired for his ability to craft deeply affecting stories within highly controlled, intimate settings, often using everyday situations to explore bigger emotional and moral questions. It Was Just an Accident, which took top honours at Cannes, continues that tradition, bringing a strikingly original vision to the Golden Globes stage.

