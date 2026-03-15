UAE continues to facilitate return of Golden Visa holders and residents stranded abroad

Foreign Ministry coordinates evacuation efforts with National Emergency Authority
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is continuing its efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those who live in the country, with authorities working to facilitate the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents who have been stranded abroad.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said it is implementing evacuation plans and arrangements to help affected residents return to the UAE amid the current situation, including airspace closures and disruptions to global aviation.
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Authorities said the operation is being carried out through air and land entry points, supported by close coordination between relevant national institutions and UAE diplomatic missions overseas.
Officials added that developments in the region are being continuously monitored, with response plans updated in line with evolving circumstances to ensure a rapid and effective response.
The authorities said the efforts reflect the UAE’s humanitarian approach and the leadership’s vision centred on the principle of “People First”, aimed at safeguarding the wellbeing and quality of life of all members of society.
They reiterated that the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors remain among the country’s top priorities, highlighting the UAE’s preparedness and rapid response capabilities in addressing crises and challenges.