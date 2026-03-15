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UAE continues to facilitate return of Golden Visa holders and residents stranded abroad

Foreign Ministry coordinates evacuation efforts with National Emergency Authority

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE continues to facilitate return of Golden Visa holders and residents stranded abroad
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is continuing its efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those who live in the country, with authorities working to facilitate the return of around 500 Golden Visa holders and residents who have been stranded abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said it is implementing evacuation plans and arrangements to help affected residents return to the UAE amid the current situation, including airspace closures and disruptions to global aviation.

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Authorities said the operation is being carried out through air and land entry points, supported by close coordination between relevant national institutions and UAE diplomatic missions overseas.

Officials added that developments in the region are being continuously monitored, with response plans updated in line with evolving circumstances to ensure a rapid and effective response.

The authorities said the efforts reflect the UAE’s humanitarian approach and the leadership’s vision centred on the principle of “People First”, aimed at safeguarding the wellbeing and quality of life of all members of society.

They reiterated that the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors remain among the country’s top priorities, highlighting the UAE’s preparedness and rapid response capabilities in addressing crises and challenges.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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