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Dubai eases residence visa rules, removes minimum property value threshold

Change reflects Dubai’s broader push to attract a wider pool of investors

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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A general view of the Dubai skyline
A general view of the Dubai skyline
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Dubai has eased requirements for a two-year real estate investor residency visa, removing the minimum property value threshold for sole owners while introducing a Dh400,000 minimum per investor for jointly owned investments, in a move aimed at widening investor access.

Under updated rules issued by the Dubai Land Department via its Cube platform, the previous Dh750,000 minimum for individual property ownership has been scrapped, provided the applicant is the sole owner of the asset.

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For jointly owned properties, authorities have set a minimum share value of Dh400,000 per investor, including cases where ownership is split equally between partners.

The changes reflect Dubai’s broader push to increase regulatory flexibility, attract a wider pool of investors and enhance the emirate’s competitiveness in global real estate markets.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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