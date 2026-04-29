Dubai scraps minimum property value for solo investor visas, sets joint ownership floor: What it means

"If you are the sole owner of a property in Dubai, you can apply for the 2-year residence visa with no minimum property value requirement," the DLD Cube website updated.

Under the new rules, applicants who fully own a property can qualify for the two-year investor visa regardless of the asset’s value, provided ownership is clearly registered.

By setting a Dh400,000 minimum share per investor for jointly owned properties, each applicant must hold a stake above that level to qualify. Without such a floor, investors could divide ownership into smaller portions to meet residency requirements at lower individual cost. The threshold prevents that, ensuring each applicant maintains a minimum level of investment exposure.

"If the property is jointly owned, each owner must hold a minimum share of Dh400,000 to be eligible," the DLD Cube website further detailed.

As per federal policy circular issued in February 2026, authorities also removed the Dh1 million upfront payment requirement for Golden Visa eligibility, implemented by the DLD and the GDRFA. This allows investors to qualify based on total property value as recorded in title deeds or Oqood contracts.

The changes come as the UAE continues to streamline its property-linked residency framework under a unified digital platform managed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the DLD.

The latest change reflects Dubai’s push to expand access while maintaining eligibility controls. It is expected to support demand in lower- and mid-tier property segments and influence how investors choose between sole ownership and joint structures under the new thresholds.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.