Dubai scraps minimum property value for solo investor visas, sets joint ownership floor: What it means

Rule change lowers entry barrier while tightening thresholds for co-owned assets
Dubai: Dubai has eased requirements for its two-year property-linked residency visa, removing the minimum property value for sole owners while introducing a Dh400,000 minimum share per investor for jointly owned assets.
The update, issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) through its Cube platform, replaces the earlier Dh750,000 threshold for individual buyers with a more flexible ownership-based approach.
Under the new rules, applicants who fully own a property can qualify for the two-year investor visa regardless of the asset’s value, provided ownership is clearly registered.
"If you are the sole owner of a property in Dubai, you can apply for the 2-year residence visa with no minimum property value requirement," the DLD Cube website updated.
The shift opens the scheme to lower-budget investors and smaller property purchases that previously fell below the minimum requirement.
For jointly owned properties, authorities have set a Dh400,000 minimum stake per investor. The rule applies even in equal ownership splits, effectively requiring each partner’s share to meet the threshold independently.
"If the property is jointly owned, each owner must hold a minimum share of Dh400,000 to be eligible," the DLD Cube website further detailed.
The change is expected to influence how investors structure joint property purchases, particularly where multiple buyers combine funds to meet residency criteria.
By setting a Dh400,000 minimum share per investor for jointly owned properties, each applicant must hold a stake above that level to qualify. Without such a floor, investors could divide ownership into smaller portions to meet residency requirements at lower individual cost. The threshold prevents that, ensuring each applicant maintains a minimum level of investment exposure.
The changes come as the UAE continues to streamline its property-linked residency framework under a unified digital platform managed by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the DLD.
As of 2026, the system is structured around three main visa categories:
A 10-year Golden Visa requiring a minimum Dh2 million property investment, including off-plan and mortgaged assets, with no minimum stay requirement outside the UAE
A two-year investor visa aimed at entry-level buyers, now updated to remove the minimum value for sole ownership
A five-year retiree visa for individuals aged 55 and above, requiring Dh1 million in fully paid property or alternative financial criteria
As per federal policy circular issued in February 2026, authorities also removed the Dh1 million upfront payment requirement for Golden Visa eligibility, implemented by the DLD and the GDRFA. This allows investors to qualify based on total property value as recorded in title deeds or Oqood contracts.
Dubai has steadily adjusted property visa rules to align with market conditions and attract a broader investor base, as competition among global real estate hubs intensifies.
The latest change reflects Dubai’s push to expand access while maintaining eligibility controls. It is expected to support demand in lower- and mid-tier property segments and influence how investors choose between sole ownership and joint structures under the new thresholds.