EFG Hermes, ADX launch investor day for listed companies amid regional uncertainty

Investor Day to provide investors with access to management teams from top companies
Dubai: EFG Hermes and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have launched an Investor Day for ADX-listed companies in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior executives from listed firms and regional and international institutional investors.
The event, held in strategic partnership with ADX, comes as regional markets continue to navigate geopolitical uncertainty, with both organisations positioning the initiative as a signal of the resilience and liquidity of Abu Dhabi’s capital markets.
According to the organisers, the Investor Day is designed to provide investors with direct access to management teams from some of the exchange’s largest listed companies, while offering insights into corporate strategy, capital allocation, sustainable growth and risk management.
The initiative also aims to help issuers strengthen investor confidence, improve market visibility and deepen engagement with long-term institutional investors.
Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Group CEO of ADX Group, said the event reflected the “continued maturity, resilience, and global relevance” of Abu Dhabi’s economy.
“At a time when markets are closely watching regional developments, this initiative sends a clear message: ADX remains a resilient, efficient, and well-positioned capital market that connects issuers to capital and investors to market opportunities and growth,” Al Nuaimi said.
He added that ADX would continue creating engagement opportunities to support the wider Abu Dhabi economy and long-term value creation for listed companies.
Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said the event was intended to reinforce investor understanding of the strength of UAE corporates despite regional challenges.
“The sustained strength of corporate performance throughout the UAE is a message we believe investors should be clear about,” Ebeid said.
“Our objective is to emphasize the resilience of business models on the ADX as they withstand challenges while preserving strong fundamentals.”
EFG Hermes said structured investor engagement initiatives would remain important for maintaining institutional confidence in Abu Dhabi’s capital markets as investors continue assessing the economic implications of ongoing regional conflict.
The firm said it expects the ADX Investor Day to support market liquidity and strengthen the long-term appeal of ADX-listed securities, subject to regional security developments and broader macroeconomic conditions.
In 2025, EFG Hermes advised on 18 equity capital market transactions, 16 debt capital market transactions and eight mergers and acquisitions deals across the region, including transactions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt.
The company said the activity underscored its role in connecting regional and international investors with opportunities across Middle Eastern capital markets.