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ADX firms deliver Dh200 billion profit with 98% disclosure compliance

Strong governance drives profit growth, with Dh74 billion paid in dividends

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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ADX firms deliver Dh200 billion profit with 98% disclosure compliance
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Dubai: Companies listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reported combined net profits exceeding Dh200 billion for 2025, alongside a 98% compliance rate in audited financial disclosures, highlighting a market environment backed by strong governance and consistent investor engagement.

The exchange said 99 out of 101 listed companies submitted audited results within the mandated 90-day period, with the remaining firms operating on different fiscal calendars. One has already met its reporting timeline, while the other’s filing is pending its financial year-end.

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Governance driving performance

The latest figures point to a clear relationship between disclosure discipline and financial outcomes, with total net profit rising 17% year on year across listed firms.

Higher transparency standards have helped reinforce investor confidence, supporting sustained participation from institutional investors and contributing to liquidity across the market.

“The higher compliance rate and lift in net profit tell a clear story of resilience as ADX-listed companies and their efforts in advocating good governance standards,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX.

Dividend flows remain strong

Returns to shareholders remained a central feature of the market, with listed companies distributing close to Dh74 billion in dividends during 2025.

These payouts reflect continued cashflow strength across sectors, supported by stable earnings and disciplined capital allocation.

The exchange said its focus remains on building a liquid and agile market, supported by a diversified investor base and a regulatory framework designed to strengthen confidence.

“At the ADX Group, our priorities remain focused on providing an agile and liquid capital market, supported by a diversified investor base, strong institutional participation, and a regulatory framework that continues to strengthen investor confidence,” Alnuaimi said.

ADX has positioned itself among the world’s largest exchanges by market capitalisation, with a strategy centred on attracting global capital while maintaining high disclosure standards.

“We will leave no stone unturned to bolster Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economic evolution, growth, and competitiveness,” Alnuaimi said.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

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