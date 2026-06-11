“Periods of uncertainty reveal the true strength of a market. Abu Dhabi's capital markets and listed companies have continued to deliver with strength and discipline, reflected in solid corporate results, sustained business continuity, and an ability to secure meaningful commercial opportunities regardless of the varying global environment," noted Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer, ADX Group. "This resilience is seen in the performance of our market. With a market capitalisation of Dh2.8 trillion (about $770 billion), ADX recorded Dh85 billion (about $23.2 billion) in trading activity (representing a 22% year-on-year increase) and foreign investors accounting for 47.5% of total trading value in the first quarter of 2026. ADX-listed companies have distributed Dh66.2 billion (about $18 billion) in dividends in the same period and continued to deliver strong earnings, significant shareholder returns and sustained business growth. We will continue to connect more global investors with Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth story and expand investors’ access to the dynamic investment opportunities via ADX.”

The figures were highlighted at the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week, which brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven GCC stock exchanges across more than 3,000 meetings, making it the largest edition in the event’s five-year history.

“Dubai’s capital markets have continued to demonstrate resilience, momentum and focus, and this year’s HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference is a reflection of that sustained investor confidence," said Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai. "In the first quarter of 2026, average daily trading value on DFM exceeded Dh1 billion, up 56% year-on-year, with foreign investors accounting for 54% of total trading value and 79% of new investor registrations coming from international markets.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.