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UAE investors can now connect ChatGPT and Claude to live ADX stock data

Plans start free and give investors access to prices, market depth and trading flows

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE investors can now connect ChatGPT and Claude to live ADX stock data

Dubai: Investors will be able to pull official Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange market data into AI platforms including ChatGPT and Claude, giving them a new way to check prices, trading activity, company disclosures and market flows using everyday language.

ADX said it has become the first exchange in the Middle East and North Africa to provide direct access to its live market data through major conversational AI platforms and other large language models.

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The service works through a Model Context Protocol server, which users can configure their AI applications to access. It removes the need to rely on specialist market terminals or build complex connections to retrieve exchange data.

What investors can access

Users can retrieve market depth for individual stocks, including bid and ask information and price-discovery signals, along with trading statistics that break down activity between retail and institutional investors and between foreign and local investors.

The service also provides structured XBRL financial disclosures, index constituents and related reference data.

Retail investors can use natural-language prompts to retrieve official market information through compatible AI platforms once the connection is configured, while brokers, research firms and fintech developers can use the same infrastructure to build their own analytical tools and AI assistants.

Institutional investors will also be able to access order-book information and segmented trading flows through the service.

By removing technical barriers that once required a specific setup, everyone now has live access to ADX data through simple prompts. We believe this will contribute to greater market transparency, wider financial participation, and a more accessible investment ecosystem
Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX

Free and paid plans

ADX is offering four usage plans, beginning with a free tier and extending to Dh49.99 per month.

The plans differ according to usage limits, how frequently data is refreshed, the depth of historical information available and the number of simultaneous connections permitted.

The exchange said the model is intended to widen access to market information while giving different types of users a level of data suited to their needs.

New route to official exchange data

The development gives investors another way to reach source data from the exchange at a time when AI tools are increasingly being used to research companies and financial markets.

Developers and research firms can connect the feed to customised research and analytics tools, while brokers can build branded AI assistants around official ADX information.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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