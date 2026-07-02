Comarch recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for loyalty program vendors

“Seeing Comarch recognised as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide is a very proud moment for our entire team," said Łukasz Dubiel, Consulting Director at Comarch. "Right now, marketers are dealing with a very real tension: budgets are under pressure, but the expectation to prove ROI is higher than ever. It is incredibly frustrating to see so much marketing tech go underutilised just because customer data remains trapped in silos. In our view, next-generation loyalty is about real-time, experience-driven engagement. We believe that by fixing that underlying data foundation, brands can stop fighting their tech stacks and start driving actual, measurable growth."