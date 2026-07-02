Comarch recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for loyalty program vendors

CMOs shift budget from loyalty to demand generation increasing need to show measurable ROI
Comarch, a global provider of advanced IT solutions for business, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Multisolution Vendors category within the latest Gartner Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, published on May 27, 2026.
The loyalty technology sector is currently experiencing a pivotal shift driven by changing budget structures and persistent data challenges. According to the Gartner report, CMOs allocated an average of just 4.3 per cent of marketing budgets to loyalty program management in 2026, a steep 22 per cent year-over-year decrease. CMOs are shifting budgets away from loyalty and into demand generation, which is increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable ROI from existing platforms
Furthermore, organisations continue to struggle with technology utilization. Gartner findings reveal that Only 49 per cent of marketing technology capabilities are being used due to the lack of strong customer data foundations and stack integration challenges. We think this gap highlights a growing market demand for advanced platforms capable of bridging data silos and eliminating operational inefficiencies.
“Seeing Comarch recognised as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide is a very proud moment for our entire team," said Łukasz Dubiel, Consulting Director at Comarch. "Right now, marketers are dealing with a very real tension: budgets are under pressure, but the expectation to prove ROI is higher than ever. It is incredibly frustrating to see so much marketing tech go underutilised just because customer data remains trapped in silos. In our view, next-generation loyalty is about real-time, experience-driven engagement. We believe that by fixing that underlying data foundation, brands can stop fighting their tech stacks and start driving actual, measurable growth."
To address these market frictions, Multisolution Loyalty Providers offer solutions that unify customer behavioral data into a single profile. This unified data is then made readily available for analysis, segmentation, and activation across various marketing systems. According to us, key characteristics of vendors in this category include:
● Data unification: Offering Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) equipped with a loyalty module on top of their core deliverable, or providing a separate loyalty platform.
● Direct access: Enabling marketing teams to execute loyalty programs seamlessly while maintaining close, uninhibited access to customer data.
● Extended automation: Delivering additional integrated marketing automation capabilities, such as email marketing, mobile messaging, and web personalization.
As consumer expectations rise — particularly among younger generations who heavily prioritise experience-led loyalty models over static points systems — the ability to turn unified data into real-time personalised experiences has become essential for modern brands.