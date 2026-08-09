The project is funded through the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Grant Initiative, established within the Dubai Future Foundation, and is led by the College of Engineering and Information Technology at the University of Dubai in collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS), Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, and researchers from the University of New South Wales, the University of Wollongong in Dubai and Macquarie University. The partners aim to translate the research into a practical screening tool that can be used in clinics and, eventually, in homes.