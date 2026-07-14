Awareness message says safeguarding children's privacy is a shared responsibility
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has urged the public to protect children's personal data, stressing that safeguarding young people's privacy is "a shared responsibility without exception".
In an awareness message, the ministry said children's personal data is "a trust", calling on parents, guardians and the wider community to ensure it is handled responsibly in line with national laws.
The campaign refers to Cabinet Resolution No. (106) of 2026, which regulates children's access to social media platforms and forms part of the country's broader efforts to strengthen online safety and digital wellbeing.
The ministry also highlighted the role of its Law Respect Culture Bureau, which provides community education services and awareness lectures for different segments of society. The bureau said its programmes aim to promote compliance with the law and encourage positive behaviour through public awareness initiatives.