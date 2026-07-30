UAE experts highlight Resolution No. 106 of 2026 as a step forward for child safety
As smartphones and social media platforms become an integral part of children’s daily lives, the United Arab Emirates has taken a landmark legislative step by issuing Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026 on Regulating Children’s Access to Social Media Platforms. The resolution ushers in a new era of child protection in the digital environment by shifting responsibility from families alone to digital platforms and technology companies.
Rather than merely prohibiting children from creating accounts, the resolution establishes a comprehensive legal framework governing children’s interaction with digital technology. It introduces age-verification requirements and imposes direct obligations on social media platforms to safeguard young users, reflecting the UAE’s vision that digital security is now an essential component of societal security.
Experts from the UAE Experts Program describe Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026 as a significant milestone in strengthening children’s digital safety. They say the legislation provides a comprehensive framework capable of keeping pace with the rapid evolution of the digital landscape, while emphasizing that creating a safer online environment requires collective efforts by families, educational institutions, digital platforms, and lawmakers alike.
Asma Al Ezri, an expert with the UAE Experts Program representing the Community Development and Social Services sector, said protecting children in the digital world extends far beyond legislation and requires the active involvement of parents, schools, and technology platforms.
She stressed that social media platforms were never designed for children, making age restrictions a necessary and well-founded measure to safeguard their wellbeing.
Al Ezri urged parents not to create social media accounts for children below the legally permitted age or allow them to do so, warning that premature exposure to online risks could have lasting negative consequences for children’s safety, wellbeing, and healthy development.
She added that the Cabinet Resolution reflects the UAE’s forward-looking approach to strengthening its global leadership in establishing comprehensive legal frameworks for child protection in the digital environment. The legislation aims to keep pace with accelerating technological developments while placing children’s wellbeing at the heart of digital policymaking. These policies are expected to reduce children’s exposure to online risks and encourage safer, more responsible technology use, ultimately helping raise a generation that is digitally aware and capable of engaging positively with the online world.
The resolution is based on a growing body of international research showing that children face increasing exposure to digital risks, including:
Cyberbullying.
Online exploitation and extortion.
Inappropriate content.
Contact with strangers.
Collection of personal data.
Digital addiction.
Psychological and behavioral impacts resulting from excessive screen time.
The objective is therefore not to prevent children from using technology, but to ensure they can benefit from the digital world while minimizing its risks.
Faisal Al Hawi, a Fellow of the UAE Experts Program representing the Technology and Innovation sector, said the new legislation reflects the UAE’s commitment to anticipating future digital challenges and developing policies that evolve alongside technological change.
“This legislation goes beyond regulating children’s access to social media,” he said. “It establishes age-appropriate preventive measures designed to protect children from harmful or inappropriate online content while encouraging healthier digital habits from an early age.”
Al Hawi, who developed a national behavioral science-based program for schools and families aimed at reducing passive screen time among children aged six to ten, noted that passive screen time—consuming digital content without meaningful learning or interaction—has become one of the defining challenges of the digital age.
The resolution establishes 15 years as the minimum age for creating personal accounts on social media platforms.
Children under the age of 15 are prohibited from creating, using, or managing personal social media accounts.
They are also barred from accessing full social networking functions, including posting, commenting, sharing content, and interacting in public online spaces.
Teenagers aged 15 to 16 may use social media platforms under enhanced protection measures, including parental supervision tools, restrictions on high-risk platform features, and stricter controls governing content and online interactions.
Commenting on the decision, Sumaya Al Hajri, a Fellow of the UAE Experts Program representing the Public Policy and Regulatory Legislation sector, said the resolution reflects the UAE’s comprehensive approach to protecting children online—one that extends beyond technological solutions to encompass governance, legislation, accountability, and shared responsibility.
Al Hajri, who developed the national behavioral science-based digital awareness initiative “Digital Heroes,” which promotes responsible and positive social media use among young people in the UAE, said the resolution demonstrates the importance of proactive policies that keep pace with digital transformation while placing human wellbeing at the center of innovation.
She likened children’s use of social media to “exploring Mars or swimming with sharks”—an exciting but largely unknown experience filled with hidden dangers.
“The UAE is working to build a safer digital environment that enables young generations to benefit from technology while protecting them from emerging risks through practical measures designed to enhance children’s online safety,” she said.
Digital safety experts argue that children below the legal age generally lack the maturity to navigate challenges such as:
Misleading information.
Targeted advertising.
Commercial exploitation.
Cyber extortion.
Social comparison affecting mental health.
Addictive algorithms designed to maximize user engagement.
Against this backdrop, prohibiting underage children from creating social media accounts should not be viewed as restricting children’s freedoms, but rather as a preventive measure aimed at protecting them during a critical stage of development.
The resolution complements the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda and forms part of an integrated legislative framework that includes:
The Child Digital Safety Law.
Data Protection Law.
Cybercrime legislation.
Wadeema’s Law on Child Rights.
Digital media legislation.
Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026 represents a fundamental shift in the UAE’s philosophy of child protection. Rather than relying solely on awareness campaigns, it establishes a comprehensive legislative framework that assigns responsibility to all stakeholders for creating a safer digital environment.
The resolution reinforces the principle that protecting children in the digital age is no longer optional—it is a matter of national and societal security. It also underscores that keeping pace with rapid technological advancement requires flexible, forward-looking legislation capable of balancing innovation with the protection of future generations.