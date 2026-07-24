EU says TikTok failed to protect children's privacy under digital rules

"Children's content must never be visible to strangers," he said. If TikTok does not take steps called for by the European Union's landmark Digital Services Act, "minors are exposed to predators, to grooming and to cyberbullying," Regnier said, adding that children aged 13 to 15 can "easily" change their accounts from private to public and the private accounts of minors aged 16 to 17 can be seen by anyone on the internet. "We do not accept this," Regnier said. "Putting default settings for minors is not a beauty contest under the DSA. It must be effective."