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British PM Keir Starmer announces ban on social media for under-16s

PM says move aims to protect children as global push for tighter rules grows

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British PM Keir Starmer
British PM Keir Starmer
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London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday announced a forthcoming ban on social media for all children under the age of 16.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Starmer said that "the government will ban access to social media for all children under the age of 16".

The move makes the UK part of a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children's access to social media.

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Britain is joining a growing global movement to tighten online safety for children. Australia, Canada, Brazil and Indonesia have introduced legislation or announced age-based restrictions or requirements for children's access to social media. France, Spain, Denmark, Thailand and South Korea are among others studying or developing similar approaches.

"How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time," Starmer said in a statement released Sunday. "This is a choice about whose side we're on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn't working."

The Sunday Times reported that the UK would also restrict chatbots, features on some gaming apps and place a curfew aimed at preventing older teens from late-night scrolling.

The under-16 ban would apply to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick and Reddit, the Times reported.

The decision follows a public comment period in which the government got 116,000 responses from parents, the tech industry and children. The number of responses was second only to one seeking input about equal marriage in 2012.

The vast majority of respondents wanted an under-16 ban, including youths, said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who added that a ban should be part of other measures.

"I don't think banning social media on its own is the silver bullet solution, but I do think Australia has shown very clearly that it has a significant role to play," Nandy told BBC on Sunday.

The ban could further inflame tensions with the U.S., which has warned that regulations should be narrow and not violate free speech protections, according to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in London. It said it was also concerned that regulations would place greater burdens on American technology companies.

Jon Crowcroft, a communications systems professor at University of Cambridge, said people supporting social bans are well-meaning but probably misguided, and changes could prevent children from accessing sites they need.

"There is a real risk this will drive some users to worse sites and policing devices is close to impossible technically," Crowcroft said. "Policing platforms is far easier, if only regulators would bother."

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