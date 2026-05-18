Private accounts - All teen accounts are set to private. For users under 16, even existing public accounts will be switched to private; they'll need parental permission to change this. Teens aged 16–17 with existing public accounts can keep them public without permission.

Restricted messaging - Teens can only receive direct messages from accounts they already follow or have previously interacted with.

60-minute daily reminder - After an hour of use, Instagram prompts teens to close the app.

Age-appropriate content - Accounts are automatically set to an Ages 13+ filter, shaping the content, comments, profiles and messages teens encounter across the platform. “For parents who want an additional layer of protection, Meta has introduced a Limited Content setting. When activated, Instagram applies stricter content filters, further restricts search results and disables teens from seeing, leaving or receiving comments on posts,” Diab explained.

Tags and mentions - Teens can only be tagged or mentioned by people they follow.