Inside Instagram’s new Teen Accounts: What changes for UAE families
Dubai: Every parent with a child on social media shares the same anxiety: Who is my child talking to? What are they seeing? How much time are they spending on there? Meta is now offering some answers.
In April 2026, Meta rolled out Instagram Teen Accounts to the MENA region, introducing a suite of built-in protections designed to make the platform safer for users aged 13 to 17, while keeping parents firmly in the loop.
Teen Accounts aren't a separate app. They exist within the standard Instagram experience and that's a deliberate choice.
“Our research shows that teenagers don't want to be in an app that 'infantilises' them,” said Nadia Diab Caceres, Head of Instagram Public Policy MENA. “They're at a stage where they're developing independence and autonomy. They want to be in the same space as everyone else, just with appropriate protections.”
Those protections are switched on by default, but the level of parental control scales with age. Teens under 16 need a parent or guardian's permission to loosen any settings. Teens aged 16–17 can adjust certain settings themselves, unless their account is under active parental supervision.
Moon Baz, Meta's Director of Global Partnerships for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, was direct about the platform's intentions. “We have launched Teen Accounts with a default protected mode so parents can have peace of mind. At the same time, we've introduced a number of new tools to promote a safe experience and healthy digital habits,” Baz told Gulf News.
“Teen Accounts are automatically private accounts that parents can control and have a transparent look at what their teens are doing, without being intrusive.”
Private accounts - All teen accounts are set to private. For users under 16, even existing public accounts will be switched to private; they'll need parental permission to change this. Teens aged 16–17 with existing public accounts can keep them public without permission.
Restricted messaging - Teens can only receive direct messages from accounts they already follow or have previously interacted with.
60-minute daily reminder - After an hour of use, Instagram prompts teens to close the app.
Age-appropriate content - Accounts are automatically set to an Ages 13+ filter, shaping the content, comments, profiles and messages teens encounter across the platform. “For parents who want an additional layer of protection, Meta has introduced a Limited Content setting. When activated, Instagram applies stricter content filters, further restricts search results and disables teens from seeing, leaving or receiving comments on posts,” Diab explained.
Tags and mentions - Teens can only be tagged or mentioned by people they follow.
Sleep mode - Between 10pm and 7am, notifications are muted, auto-replies to messages are activated, and teens are reminded to close the app. Notably, this isn't mandatory. "We don't always know how teens are using the app at night," Diab explained. "Sometimes they're doing homework with friends. It's not just about time, it's about the quality of that time.”
The event, organised by Meta and Creators HQ, also brought together several popular UAE influencers, particularly family and parenting creators. Among them was Sneha Rebecca, a mother of three teenagers.
“I think these new features will help reduce some of the negative impact of social media, especially with tools like default private settings, screen time limits and expanded parental controls. It could help reduce overstimulation and doom-scrolling, and I’m looking forward to trying it with my own children to see how it works,” she said.
The launch comes as the UAE’s Child Digital Safety Law, which took effect on January 1, 2026, introduced stricter rules to protect children online. The law targets harmful content, excessive screen time and the collection of children’s personal data, and applies to platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitch.
The law also requires parents and caregivers to monitor their children’s online activity. International platforms have been given one year to comply with the new rules, or they could face restrictions or blocking in the UAE.
The launch also coincides with the UAE's Year of the Family. Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, underscored why this matters.
“More than 50 per cent of the GCC's youth is under 25, and platforms like Instagram are among the most popular. With numbers like these, we must address excessive screen time and mental health, especially within families. Digital safety for children isn't just a national initiative. It's a national conversation. And with 2026 being the Year of the Family, safety today means digital safety too.”