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Instagram expands teen safety features in MENA, including UAE

The move comes amid growing global scrutiny over child safety on social media platforms

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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New 13+ settings, tighter content filters and added parental controls aim to create a safer online experience for young users — as global scrutiny on child safety grows.
New 13+ settings, tighter content filters and added parental controls aim to create a safer online experience for young users — as global scrutiny on child safety grows.
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Dubai: Instagram - a subsidiary of US social media giant Meta - is expanding its enhanced teen accounts and stricter content controls across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the company said in a statement issued Friday.

The move has been aimed at ensuring safer, age-appropriate experiences for young users.

The update will automatically place all users under 18 into a revised 13+ content setting, limiting their exposure to sensitive or potentially harmful material. Teens will not be able to opt out of these protections without parental approval.

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The rollout includes tighter content filtering, ensuring teens see safer, age-appropriate content by default. The platform will further restrict posts featuring strong language, risky stunts and content that could encourage harmful behaviour.

Existing policies already block sexually suggestive content, graphic imagery and adult-related material such as tobacco or alcohol promotion.

Stricter controls, account limits

Instagram is also introducing a new “Limited Content” setting, giving parents the option to apply even stricter controls.

Under this setting, teens will see significantly reduced content and will not be able to view, leave or receive comments on posts.

The platform will block teens from following accounts that regularly share inappropriate content. It will also prevent such accounts from interacting with teens through messages, comments or follows.

Search functions are being tightened as well, with more mature terms — including those related to alcohol or graphic content — being restricted, even if misspelled.

Tech upgrade

Instagram said it has improved its technology to proactively detect and filter inappropriate content across feeds, Reels, Explore and direct messages.

AI tools have also been updated to ensure responses remain suitable for users aged 13 and above.

The move comes amid growing global scrutiny over child safety on social media platforms — including a landmark case involving Instagram’s parent company, Meta Platforms.

Earlier this year, Meta was fined $375 million in the United States after a jury found the company misled users about platform safety and exposed children to harm. The ruling followed evidence that internal warnings about risks to young users had been ignored.

The case marked a major turning point in how regulators and courts approach online child protection, with increasing pressure on tech firms to introduce stronger safeguards.

Regional rollout

Instagram said the updated Teen Account settings are now being rolled out gradually across MENA and will be fully implemented in the coming months.

The company acknowledged that no system is perfect but said it is committed to continuous improvement, with the aim of giving parents more control and reassurance over their children’s online experiences.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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