The update will automatically place all users under 18 into a revised 13+ content setting, limiting their exposure to sensitive or potentially harmful material. Teens will not be able to opt out of these protections without parental approval.

Earlier this year, Meta was fined $375 million in the United States after a jury found the company misled users about platform safety and exposed children to harm. The ruling followed evidence that internal warnings about risks to young users had been ignored.

The company acknowledged that no system is perfect but said it is committed to continuous improvement, with the aim of giving parents more control and reassurance over their children’s online experiences.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.