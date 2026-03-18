What you should know about Instagram’s end-to-end encryption removal on May

Here’s what users need to understand about the change
Dubai: After May 8 this year, Meta has announced that Instagram will no longer support end-to-end encryption for its direct messages.
End-to-end encryption, which ensures that only the sender and the recipient of a message can access its content, has been a key element of privacy for Instagram users.
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End-to-end encryption is a security measure that ensures no one else, neither Meta nor any third party, can access the messages or calls exchanged between two users.
In an encrypted conversation, each device involved in the communication has a special key. When you send a message, your device locks it with this key before it is transmitted. Only the recipient’s device, which holds the corresponding key, can unlock the message.
This process also covers voice and video calls, ensuring that only the participants in the conversation can hear or see the content.
For Instagram users, this encryption means that their private conversations are safe against external surveillance.
According to Meta, certain features within Instagram are not covered by end-to-end encryption.
"Chat customizations, including chat themes, aren't end-to-end encrypted."
This means that while messages and calls may be protected, personalisations within chats will still be visible to Meta and potentially other parties.
Before the change takes in effect, instructions will be given for users whose chats will be affected by the removal of the end-to-end encryption.
"If you have chats that are impacted by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages you may want to keep," said Meta in Instagram's help centre website.
"If you're on an older version of Instagram, you may also need to update the app before you can download your affected chats."
For those who have relied on Instagram for private conversations, the removal of the end-to-end encryption might prompt a shift to alternative platforms that continue to prioritise user privacy.
Messaging services like WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, is an example of a platform that offer end-to-end encryption to keep communications secure.
Previously, Meta has faced criticism for child safety concerns despite its "built-in protections."
The shift away from end-to-end encryption on the platform represents a major change in how private conversations will be handled.
Further, users who are concerned about maintaining privacy should consider other messaging platforms that continue to offer end-to-end encryption.