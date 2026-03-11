Instagram users report widespread service disruption

The outage, which began at approximately 7.40am IST, saw a sharp spike in complaints on the monitoring website Downdetector. At its peak, more than 10,000 incident reports were logged, primarily centered on the platform’s mobile application and messaging interface.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the cause of the disruption or an estimated time for a full resolution.

According to data from the tracking site, roughly 71 per cent of affected users cited issues with the app itself, while 20 per cent faced server connection problems.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.