GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Media

Instagram users report widespread service disruption

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has yet to issue a formal statement

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Instagram
Instagram
Pixabay

Dubai: Thousands of Instagram users reported significant technical disruptions on Wednesday morning, with many unable to send or receive direct messages.

The outage, which began at approximately 7.40am IST, saw a sharp spike in complaints on the monitoring website Downdetector. At its peak, more than 10,000 incident reports were logged, primarily centered on the platform’s mobile application and messaging interface.

According to data from the tracking site, roughly 71 per cent of affected users cited issues with the app itself, while 20 per cent faced server connection problems.

The disruption triggered significant conversation online, with some users and unverified reports attempting to link the technical failure to regional geopolitical tensions.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the cause of the disruption or an estimated time for a full resolution.

This follows similar, though smaller, intermittent issues reported by the tech giant’s various platforms earlier this month.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Instagram stories of Blackpink's Lisa gave smiles to fans as she brought an orangutan plush toy similar to Punch

Blackpink’s Lisa meets viral macaque Punch in Japan

2m read
Dubai residents fire back at 'paid influencer' jibes

Dubai residents fire back at 'paid influencer' jibes

4m read
Smartphones are no longer just communication tools.

Why hackers now target your phone more than your laptop

5m read
YouTube said late Tuesday it had fixed a widespread outage that hit hundreds of thousands of users around the world.

YouTube just went dark — here’s what we know

1m read