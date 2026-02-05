GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Instagram back to normal after major outage

Downdetector reports issues on social media platforms

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Instagram
Instagram
Pixabay

Instagram, Meta Platforms’ social media channel, is back to normal after an outage affected more than 10,000 users in the US on Wednesday. The issue was noted by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Most of the problems were reported on the website (67 per cent), followed by server connection (17 per cent), and app (17 per cent).

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Features like anonymous Story views and AI perks are tipped to arrive with premium plans.

Meta plans paid tiers for Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp

2m read
Dubai Metro Red Line service disrupted between Al Qusais and Al Ittihad

Dubai Metro Red Line back to normal after disruption

1m read
X resumes normal operations

X resumes normal operations

1m read
Meta denies Instagram data breach affecting 17.5m users, urges ignoring reset emails

Major Instagram data leak: Is your account at risk?

3m read