Instagram back to normal after major outage

Downdetector reports issues on social media platforms
Instagram, Meta Platforms’ social media channel, is back to normal after an outage affected more than 10,000 users in the US on Wednesday. The issue was noted by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
Most of the problems were reported on the website (67 per cent), followed by server connection (17 per cent), and app (17 per cent).
