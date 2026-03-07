Fans delighted as Lisa shares moment with rescued monkey whose story moved millions online
Dubai: Fans of Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa, have expressed joy after the K-pop star has shared a heartwarming moment with Punch, the viral Japanese macaque whose story captured hearts around the world.
In her Instagram stories, Lisa has posted photos of her visit at the Ichikawa City Zoo.
The brief snaps have quickly spread across social media, bringing smiles to fans of Lisa as she appeared carrying an orangutan plush toy, similar to the one that Punch is often seen hugging.
Punch, a young Japanese macaque, has become an internet sensation after a heartbreaking start to life.
The baby monkey has been reportedly abandoned by his mother and has later been rejected by other monkeys at the zoo. To ease his anxiety, Punch has been given a small orangutan plush toy by caretakers.
Visitors have soon noticed the tiny macaque constantly clutching the toy. Images and videos of Punch went viral, with many people around the world moved by its story.
In recent reports, zookeepers have noted that Punch has started showing encouraging signs of independence.
The young macaque is now leaving the plush toy behind more often and has started approaching other monkeys in the troop with increasing confidence.
While Punch still holds onto the toy when sleeping, his gradual development suggests he is slowly adapting and learning to interact with the group.
Punch’s story has resonated with people across the globe, drawing visitors to the zoo who want to see the small macaque and cheer him on.