From being welcomed to homes, Iftar and Suhoor, to local memes, UAE feeds can’t get enough
Dubai: If you have been on Instagram this week, you have almost certainly seen Punch, the baby Japanese macaque taking over UAE.
The seven month old macaque from Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo who went viral for carrying around an IKEA stuffed orangutan after being rejected by his mother, has well and truly landed in the region, and local brands are offering to welcome him in the country by making him part of the conversation.
Here are some of the beloved Punch posts around the city:
Punch lands with his toy orangutan on the beaches of Abu Dhabi as two best friends and on their way to discover an adventure in the city.
Punch gets protection and safety from Digital Dubai as they empathise with the little monkey's needs while he enjoys a fun technological experience wearing VR glasses.
Dubai's road companion joined two world's with the Arctic viral penguin holding hand's with Punch the money captioned as, 'They come from different worlds, yet one seamless journey united them.'
UAE banks also on his side, Punch gets financial security with Emirates NBD offering to be on his side while he cruises in his SUV in the city.
Enrolled in schools Punch reminds us that big things start small, and UAS shares how he conquered hearts overnight, kept learning and never gave up.
It would be a delight if baby Punch would visit The Green Planet, he would fit right in and make it a home along with his other animal friends.
Extending an invitation for baby Punch to visit Dubai, and promising that he would be welcomed into homes, taken to suhoor and iftar and shown the true spirit of the Season of Wulfa.
If Punch were to move to Dubai he would fit right in at Wasl 1, heart of Dubai, enjoy the pool and sun with his orangutan shared the group's Instagram.
Offering Punch a lifetime of unlimited shisha, Woohoo Dubai showcase the monkey enjoying his drink against the backdrop of the city's skyline facing Burj Khalifa.