The superstar visits Ichikawa City Zoo during film festival trip
Dubai: Filipino comedian Vice Ganda, who's fondly called “phenomenal superstar” by his legion of fans, has finally met viral baby monkey Punch during the talent's recent trip to Japan, delighting fans across social media.
Vice is currently in Japan for the Philippines-Japan Film Festival 2026, but took time out to visit Punch at Ichikawa City Zoo after being moved by the baby monkey’s viral video.
In an Instagram story, Vice has shared a photo of Punch at the zoo
“Hi Punch,” captioned Vice.
Moreover, the star has posted on X (formerly Twitter) to express excitement about seeing Punch in person.
“Success!!!! I saw Punch!!! He looks ok. He is now being hugged by big monkeys. So happy!!!” wrote Vice in a mix of Filipino and English.
Punch has captured hearts online after a video showed the baby monkey running toward a stuffed orangutan toy for comfort following a wrangle with other monkeys at the zoo.
The touching clip has quickly spread on social media, with many viewers moved by the young monkey’s vulnerability.
Zoo keepers have reportedly given Punch the stuffed toy after he was abandoned by his mother. Since then, he has rarely been seen without it.
With his mother’s absence, Punch has appeared to find emotional support in the stuffed orangutan. The sight of the baby monkey clinging to the toy has resonated with people around the world, including Vice.