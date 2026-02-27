GOLD/FOREX
What happens when you Google 'Punch the Monkey'

Search Punch the Monkey on Google to see hearts and icons honoring the viral macaque

Saarangi Aji
This photo taken on February 19, 2026 shows a 7 month-old male macaque monkey named Punch, who was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, spending time with a stuffed orangutan toy at Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Chiba Prefecture.
Dubai: For those already following Punch the Monkey, you know the internet has been obsessed with the little Japanese macaque and his oversized orangutan plush. But here’s something you might not have noticed: typing “Punch the Monkey” into Google triggers a playful Easter egg.

Unlike Google’s typical Easter eggs tied to anniversaries or promotions, this one feels like the company is acknowledging the global love for this tiny primate.

The phrase “Punch the Monkey” took on new meaning as people searched for updates and shared reactions across platforms. In response to the sheer volume of interest and the flood of heart and care emojis connected to the story, Google added a simple interactive tribute: when you enter the phrase into its search bar, hearts rain down across the results page, often punctuated by small monkey‑themed icons.

Punch’s rise to internet fame began after he was abandoned by his mother shortly after birth at Ichikawa City Zoo. Caretakers quickly stepped in, introducing an oversized orangutan plush that became his surrogate parent.

Clips of Punch clinging to the plush, dragging it around, and sleeping beside it have racked up millions of views, inspiring memes, reaction videos, and, of course, the Google homage.

For those who’ve been following Punch from the beginning, the Easter egg is a small reminder of how a tiny, abandoned macaque, a simple plush toy, and millions of connected fans can create a global cultural moment one Google search at a time.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

