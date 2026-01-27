Meta to test premium subscriptions on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

From AI video creation to enhanced control features, paid tiers expected to roll out soon
Meta is preparing to test premium subscription tiers across its three most widely used apps — Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp — in what could be a significant shift in how the company monetises its social platforms beyond advertising. Meta confirmed its plans to TechCrunch on January 26, 2026, saying the subscriptions will unlock exclusive features aimed at boosting productivity, creativity and artificial intelligence capabilities, while leaving the core apps free for all users.
Under the planned tests, each app will have its own set of premium perks rather than a single unified bundle. Early indications from developers and reverse engineering leaks suggest Instagram’s tier could allow features such as unlimited audience lists, visibility into followers who don’t follow back and the ability to view Stories without notifying the poster.
Meta also plans to incorporate its recently acquired Manus AI agent, reportedly a nearly $2 billion purchase, into subscription offerings and further explore subscription access to AI-powered tools such as Vibes, its AI video creation system.
So far, Facebook and WhatsApp paid features have not been fully detailed, though beta alerts and reports indicate Meta is experimenting with subscription concepts that may include enriched controls and ad options. A related report from El País noted that WhatsApp is also working on a subscription that would allow users to remove ads from sections like Statuses and Channels, highlighting the broader push toward recurring revenue.
Meta says the subscription tests will roll out over the coming months and that it will adjust offerings based on user feedback. The strategy marks a move to diversify revenue as digital advertising faces market and regulatory pressures, and follows trends seen with other platforms offering premium features, such as Snapchat+.
