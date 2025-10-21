WhatsApp: Meta expands chat integration with AI, worth a try?

Users can now get instant answers, ideas, and debate help directly within chats
Meta is rolling out a new way for users to get quick answers and creative inspiration directly inside their chats — simply by tagging @Meta AI.
The company announced that users on Messenger and other Meta platforms can now summon its AI assistant, powered by Llama 4, in any existing conversation.
By typing @Meta AI, users can ask questions, settle friendly arguments, or get ideas for things like hangouts, recipes, or trip planning — all without leaving the chat.
According to Meta, the assistant’s responses are powered by the company’s latest large language model, designed to provide fast, conversational answers in real time.
Importantly, Meta emphasizes that user messages remain private: the AI only sees and responds to messages where it’s explicitly tagged.
Llama 4 is a Meta-developed family of natively "multimodal" AI models aimed at understanding and processing text and images.
It uses a "mixture-of-experts architecture" for efficiency and is available in different sizes, such as Scout and Maverick, with key features including a 10-million-token context window and multilingual capabilities.
“Whether you’re looking for movie night suggestions, need a quick fact check, or want to plan something fun with friends, you can now do it all right in your chat,” Meta said in a statement.
The feature reflects Meta’s broader push to integrate artificial intelligence into its suite of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Earlier this year, Meta introduced AI-powered image generation tools and smart replies in Messenger, with the goal of making everyday interactions more seamless and engaging.
For users, the @Meta AI integration means no more switching between apps or browsers to look up quick information — the answers appear right where the conversation happens.
The rollout is gradual, starting in select regions, with global availability expected in the coming months.
