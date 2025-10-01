Dubai Court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive WhatsApp messages

The woman filed a civil lawsuit for both material and emotional harm
The Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab man to pay his ex-wife Dh50,000 in compensation for emotional harm caused by abusive WhatsApp messages, after he was previously convicted in a criminal court of insult and defamation.
The woman filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh75,000 in damages for both material and emotional harm, arguing that her former husband had sent messages that attacked her honour and dignity and contained offensive language directed at her and her family.
The case was initially tried before a misdemeanour court, which fined the man Dh3,000 after finding him guilty of insult and defamation. The verdict became final after he accepted the ruling and paid the penalty.
Her lawyer, Dr. Alaa Nasr, noted that UAE civil law obliges courts to consider final criminal rulings, and stressed that the case highlights the growing risks of using digital platforms to infringe on others’ dignity and reputation.
