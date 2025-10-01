GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Dubai Court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive WhatsApp messages

The woman filed a civil lawsuit for both material and emotional harm

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Court orders man to pay ex-wife Dh50,000 over abusive WhatsApp messages
Gulf News archives

The Dubai civil court has ordered an Arab man to pay his ex-wife Dh50,000 in compensation for emotional harm caused by abusive WhatsApp messages, after he was previously convicted in a criminal court of insult and defamation.

The woman filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh75,000 in damages for both material and emotional harm, arguing that her former husband had sent messages that attacked her honour and dignity and contained offensive language directed at her and her family.

The case was initially tried before a misdemeanour court, which fined the man Dh3,000 after finding him guilty of insult and defamation. The verdict became final after he accepted the ruling and paid the penalty.

Her lawyer, Dr. Alaa Nasr, noted that UAE civil law obliges courts to consider final criminal rulings, and stressed that the case highlights the growing risks of using digital platforms to infringe on others’ dignity and reputation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Court orders Dh10,000 compensation for WhatsApp insults

Court orders Dh10,000 compensation for WhatsApp insults

1m read
Dubai: Friendship ends in court battle over Dh3.5m loan

Dubai: Friendship ends in court battle over Dh3.5m loan

1m read
10 ordered to repay Dh761,448 in Dubai online fraud

10 ordered to repay Dh761,448 in Dubai online fraud

1m read
WhatsApp chats seal Dh480,000 debt case in Dubai court

WhatsApp chats seal Dh480,000 debt case in Dubai court

1m read