Woman ordered to pay Dh10,000 for WhatsApp insults in Abu Dhabi court ruling

Man wins damages after court rules insults sent via messaging app harmed his reputation
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a woman to pay Dh10,000 to a man she insulted through the WhatsApp messaging platform, ruling that her actions caused him reputational and emotional harm.
The plaintiff had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh51,000 in damages, citing emotional distress, legal interest, and court fees. The case follows an earlier criminal ruling in which the woman was fined Dh1,000 for the same WhatsApp insults.
In its judgment, the court noted that the woman’s behaviour had damaged the man’s social reputation, affected his psychological well-being, and infringed upon his dignity and humanity.
Considering the prior criminal conviction, the court deemed Dh10,000 adequate compensation for the emotional and moral harm suffered.
