Abu Dhabi Court orders man to pay Dh20,000 in moral damages to woman after assault

Ruling comes after conviction, with judges recognising emotional harm caused by assault

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to pay Dh20,000 in moral damages to a woman after finding him guilty of assault that caused her emotional harm.

Court documents show that the woman had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh100,000 in compensation, along with legal fees and costs, arguing that the assault, which was already the subject of a criminal case and conviction, left her with significant emotional distress.

The court, however, decided to grant her Dh20,000, citing its discretion to weigh evidence and assess damages based on established legal principles. Judges noted that determining the existence of fault, causation, and resulting harm fell within their authority, provided such findings were consistent with the case record and the law.

In its reasoning, the court referred to the UAE Civil and Commercial Transactions Evidence Law, which places the burden of proof on the claimant. The ruling stressed that compensation must be grounded in evidence presented and cannot be based on a judge’s personal knowledge.

The judgment underscores the courts’ role in balancing claims for damages with verifiable evidence, while affirming the principle of redress for victims of proven harm.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
Khitam Al Amir
