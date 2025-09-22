UAE court orders man to pay Dh15,000 in damages after assaulting woman in her home

Judges cite civil law provisions holding man liable for physical and psychological harm
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to pay Dh15,000 in damages to a woman he assaulted after forcing his way into her home, a ruling underscoring civil liability even in cases already subject to criminal penalties, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
According to court documents, the woman said she was attacked after opening her front door and finding the man barging inside. He struck her repeatedly, leaving injuries that required more than 20 days of rest and medical treatment.
The woman filed a civil lawsuit demanding Dh150,000 in compensation for physical, emotional and psychological damages, in addition to legal fees. Her claim was based on the earlier criminal proceedings, which found the man guilty of assault and imposed a Dh 5,000 fine, though he was cleared of threats and verbal abuse charges.
The court noted that the attack caused the plaintiff both material and moral harm, affecting not only her health but also her emotional wellbeing. Citing article 282 of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which establishes liability for any act causing harm to others, the judges ruled that the defendant was responsible for damages, even though he had already faced criminal sanctions.
