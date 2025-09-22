Dh2.87 million cheque dispute ends in Abu Dhabi court: Businesswoman awarded repayment and Dh300,000 compensation

The court confirmed that the decisive oath taken by the plaintiff ended the dispute
The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling ordering a man to repay Dh2.87 million to a businesswoman and compensate her an additional Dh300,000.
The court confirmed that the decisive oath taken by the plaintiff ended the dispute, rendering all grounds for appeal without merit, Emarat Al Youm reported.
According to court documents, the businesswoman filed a lawsuit against her assistant, claiming he had cashed a cheque worth Dh2.87 million that she had given him but failed to return the money despite repeated demands. She supported her case with a copy of the cheque.
A lower court ruled in her favour, ordering repayment of the full amount, Dh300,000 in damages, and associated legal fees and costs. The defendant appealed, arguing the judgment was invalid due to lack of proper notice and that the claim should be dismissed for insufficient evidence. He requested that the court hear testimony from the plaintiff’s daughter and administer the decisive oath.
In his defence, he maintained that he was acting as the woman’s authorised agent, entrusted with managing her business affairs and acquiring property on her behalf. He claimed the funds were intended for a real estate purchase, which he had carried out but not yet registered in her name, offering to transfer ownership.
The appellate court directed the decisive oath to the plaintiff, who swore that the defendant had neither fulfilled their agreement nor returned the money. On that basis, the court upheld the original ruling in full.
