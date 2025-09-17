Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay former employee Dh295,000

Ex-employee claims unpaid wages, end-of-service benefits after 30-year tenure
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ordered a company to pay Dh295,589 to a former employee for unpaid wages and end-of-service gratuity, following his dismissal without receiving his entitlements.
The employee filed a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s Labour Department after the company failed to settle the dispute. When mediation proved unsuccessful, the case was referred to the court.
He requested Dh111,047 in overdue salaries and Dh195,000 in end-of-service benefits. According to court documents, the employee had been bound by a fixed-term contract, worked with the company for nearly 30 years, and earned a monthly basic salary of Dh6,500, with a total remuneration of Dh11,500.
The court ruled in his favour, mandating full payment of the outstanding amounts.
