GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay former employee Dh295,000

Ex-employee claims unpaid wages, end-of-service benefits after 30-year tenure

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
According to court documents, the employee had worked with the company for nearly 30 years, and earned a monthly basic salary of Dh6,500.
According to court documents, the employee had worked with the company for nearly 30 years, and earned a monthly basic salary of Dh6,500.
Gulf News archives

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has ordered a company to pay Dh295,589 to a former employee for unpaid wages and end-of-service gratuity, following his dismissal without receiving his entitlements.

The employee filed a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s Labour Department after the company failed to settle the dispute. When mediation proved unsuccessful, the case was referred to the court.

He requested Dh111,047 in overdue salaries and Dh195,000 in end-of-service benefits. According to court documents, the employee had been bound by a fixed-term contract, worked with the company for nearly 30 years, and earned a monthly basic salary of Dh6,500, with a total remuneration of Dh11,500.

The court ruled in his favour, mandating full payment of the outstanding amounts.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

He had earned a total monthly salary of Dh26,250, including a basic salary of Dh12,800.

Firm ordered to pay Dh384,000 in unpaid wages, gratuity

1m read
Court orders company to pay ex-employee Dh274,000

Court orders company to pay ex-employee Dh274,000

1m read
Unpaid salaries in UAE? Here’s how to take action

Unpaid salaries in UAE? Here’s how to take action

2m read
The court ruled the employee is entitled to end-of-service benefits and unpaid dues.

UAE worker wins Dh280,000 in dues for gratuity, wages

1m read