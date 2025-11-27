GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi court orders man to repay Dh1 million after woman wins case with decisive oath

The defendant denied the claim in his submission and asked the court to dismiss the case

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Shutterstock

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a man to repay Dh1 million to a woman after she proved her claim through a decisive oath, following a civil dispute over a signed trust receipt.

According to court documents, the woman filed a lawsuit requesting the court to compel the defendant to return the Dh1 million he had taken from her, in addition to legal fees and expenses. She told the court that the defendant had received the money and signed a trust receipt requiring him to return it upon request, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

However, when she asked him to repay the amount, he delayed and failed to return any portion of it, prompting her to take legal action.

The defendant denied the claim in his submission and asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that it was unfounded both legally and factually. He also requested that the court direct the claimant to take a decisive oath.

The court asked the claimant whether she was prepared to swear the decisive oath, and she agreed. She then took the oath in the precise wording prescribed by the court.

In its ruling, the court explained that the defendant himself had requested the decisive oath as a means of resolving the dispute based on the claimant’s conscience. Since the court accepted his request and the claimant duly swore the oath, the matter was considered legally settled in her favour.

Accordingly, the court ordered the defendant to repay the full amount of Dh1 million.

