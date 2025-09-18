Abu Dhabi court accepts WhatsApp chats as proof in Dh233,000 debt dispute

Judge rules messages sufficient to establish loan agreement
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ruled that a man must pay Dh233,513 to another following a failed business partnership intertwined with a personal friendship. The dispute, resolved through electronic evidence including WhatsApp messages, centred on repayments made in good faith that were subsequently delayed and neglected.
The plaintiff had filed a lawsuit demanding Dh470,450, plus 9 per cent legal interest from the date of the claim until full settlement, in addition to court fees and attorney costs. According to the claim, the defendant had agreed to enter a joint project with the plaintiff and withdrew Dh500,000.
Acting in good faith, the plaintiff provided the funds in instalments by hand. However, the defendant allegedly delayed fulfilling the agreed-upon obligations and repaid only a portion — Dh29,550 in monthly instalments of Dh3,000 — leaving Dh470,450 outstanding.
The plaintiff further accused the defendant of failing to execute the project and retaining the funds without completing the agreement. The presiding judge ordered a technical expertise review to examine the matter in detail, referring the case to ensure compliance and prevent recurrence.
The court finally ruled in favour of the plaintiff, ordering the defendant to repay the remaining amount.
