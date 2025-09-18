GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Abu Dhabi court accepts WhatsApp chats as proof in Dh233,000 debt dispute

Judge rules messages sufficient to establish loan agreement

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi court accepts WhatsApp chats as proof in Dh233,000 debt dispute

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ruled that a man must pay Dh233,513 to another following a failed business partnership intertwined with a personal friendship. The dispute, resolved through electronic evidence including WhatsApp messages, centred on repayments made in good faith that were subsequently delayed and neglected.

The plaintiff had filed a lawsuit demanding Dh470,450, plus 9 per cent legal interest from the date of the claim until full settlement, in addition to court fees and attorney costs. According to the claim, the defendant had agreed to enter a joint project with the plaintiff and withdrew Dh500,000.

Acting in good faith, the plaintiff provided the funds in instalments by hand. However, the defendant allegedly delayed fulfilling the agreed-upon obligations and repaid only a portion — Dh29,550 in monthly instalments of Dh3,000 — leaving Dh470,450 outstanding.

The plaintiff further accused the defendant of failing to execute the project and retaining the funds without completing the agreement. The presiding judge ordered a technical expertise review to examine the matter in detail, referring the case to ensure compliance and prevent recurrence.

The court finally ruled in favour of the plaintiff, ordering the defendant to repay the remaining amount.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Court ordered the defendant to return Dh4 million and pay Dh50,000 in compensation.

Man to repay Dh4m in failed villa purchase dispute

1m read
UAE Court upholds electronic signatures in debt case

UAE Court upholds electronic signatures in debt case

1m read
According to court documents, the plaintiff had approached the firm to recover money owed to him.

Law firm ordered to repay Dh503,000 in fraud case

1m read
Plaintiff pointed to evidence from a prior criminal case in which the defendant was found guilty of the verbal abuse.

Abu Dhabi: Man fined Dh20,000 for WhatsApp insults

1m read