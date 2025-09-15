GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Crime

Abu Dhabi Court issues 15-year sentences for 8 convicted in child sexual exploitation cases

The court further ordered the confiscation of devices used in committing the crimes

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Court issues 15-year sentences for 8 convicted in child sexual exploitation cases
Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has issued verdicts convicting eight defendants of committing online child sexual exploitation crimes. The convicts lured minors through online gaming platforms and social media, enticing them to share explicit material. They were also found guilty of possessing and exchanging indecent content involving children.

​The sentences ranged from three to fifteen years in prison, along with financial fines reaching up to Dh1 million. The court further ordered the confiscation of devices used in committing the crimes, banned the convicts from accessing any information networks in the future, closed their related online accounts, and imposed deportation on three of the defendants following the completion of their prison terms.

​The convictions came after extensive investigations conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution, which had monitored suspicious online activities and cases of electronic exploitation targeting minors. Prosecutors issued arrest warrants, and upon questioning, the defendants admitted to the charges. Forensic analysis of their electronic devices confirmed the presence of child pornographic material that had been obtained and shared via information technology platforms.

​Based on the investigation findings, the Public Prosecution referred the defendants to the competent criminal court, which convicted all of them under applicable laws.

​The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution also warned the public against engaging with strangers on social media platforms or sharing personal information, images, or data that could be exploited for cyber extortion.

​It further urged parents to monitor their children’s online activity, raise awareness of the dangers of accepting friend requests from unknown individuals through social media or gaming platforms, and educate them on how to respond if they become victims of blackmail.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Safety awareness campaign reaches 208 workers, 87 firms

Safety awareness campaign reaches 208 workers, 87 firms

1m read
Sharjah Library offers free online learning courses

Sharjah Library offers free online learning courses

2m read
NCT'S Taeil had been arrested after sexually assaulting a foreign woman.

NCT's Taeil appeals trial, faces rape conviction

2m read
Group42 has been expanding its reach in AI solutions and services through a range of alliances.

Core42's cloud brings in Open AI's new additions

1m read