Abu Dhabi reinforces commitment to child safety in sports

Virtual workshop explores protection policies and legal mechanisms in sports institutions
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a workshop titled “Child-Friendly Justice and Child Protection Policy in Sports Institutions” as part of the “Year of Community 2025” initiatives, continuing its efforts to strengthen the child rights protection framework in line with the highest international standards.
Held via the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy’s virtual platform, the workshop saw wide participation from representatives of sports institutions, government entities, and specialists in childhood, education, and protection from within the UAE and abroad.
The initiative aims to raise institutional and community awareness of child protection policies and promote the concept of child-friendly justice — particularly in sports settings where children interact regularly with technical and administrative staff. Discussions reviewed the legal and procedural aspects of protection policies in sports clubs and outlined mechanisms for implementation in accordance with the Federal Law on Child Rights and relevant international conventions.
Speakers also highlighted the importance of integrating child-friendly justice principles into sports environments by respecting children’s privacy, ensuring their participation in shaping related procedures, developing the capacities of personnel to handle cases of abuse or neglect, and fostering a culture of protection within families and society.
Key recommendations included verifying the conduct of employees and volunteers before allowing them to work with children, establishing a unified electronic channel between the judiciary and sports bodies for confidential reporting and preservation of digital evidence — in coordination with the Family and Child Prosecution — and preparing a simplified procedural guide that considers the age and psychological needs of children during testimony.
The workshop forms part of a series of initiatives launched since ADJD’s “Child-Friendly Justice” programme began in 2021, which has included developing child-sensitive investigation environments, delivering advanced training for specialists, and strengthening partnerships with national and international institutions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox